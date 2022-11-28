Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNCR   US87157B1035

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SNCR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
0.8800 USD   +3.53%
04:06pSynchronoss Named as a Finalist in the 2022 NJBIZ Business of the Year Awards
GL
04:05pSynchronoss Named as a Finalist in the 2022 NJBIZ Business of the Year Awards
AQ
11/08Synchronoss : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Synchronoss Named as a Finalist in the 2022 NJBIZ Business of the Year Awards

11/28/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Synchronoss Recognized for Corporate Citizen of the Year Category for Sync Cares Program

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital products and platforms, today announced that it has been named a finalist for the Corporate Citizen of the Year category for the Sync Cares program. The NJBIZ awards program honors companies and individuals for outstanding accomplishments in helping the state’s business community grow and prosper.

Synchronoss introduced the Sync Cares program this year to bring employees and leadership together to lend their time and talent to support causes and communities around the globe. Employees in New Jersey, Dublin, Bangalore, London, and Melbourne partnered with local organizations to provide services to the community by sorting recycling, holding book drives, cleaning up parks and a city farm, creating weekend bags for a children’s hospital and organizing donations at food banks. Over 100 employees from five different countries volunteered over 300 hours to give back to their communities.

“We are proud and honored to be named as a finalist for the 2022 NJBIZ Business of the Year award,” said Synchronoss President and CEO, Jeff Miller. “Our Sync Cares program has proven to be a success in its first year as our team came together to give back to the communities where we live and work across five different countries. I am grateful that our team takes such great pride in Sync Cares, and we look forward to building upon the program for years to come.”

The winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, December 13 at The Palace at Somerset Park. To view the list of finalists, click here: https://njbiz.com/njbiz-reveals-2022-business-of-the-year-award-honorees/

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
SNCR@gatewayir.com 


All news about SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:06pSynchronoss Named as a Finalist in the 2022 NJBIZ Business of the Year Awards
GL
04:05pSynchronoss Named as a Finalist in the 2022 NJBIZ Business of the Year Awards
AQ
11/08Synchronoss : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/08SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
11/08Transcript : Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2..
CI
11/08Earnings Flash (SNCR) SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Q3 Revenue $59.9M, vs. Street Es..
MT
11/08Earnings Flash (SNCR) SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Q3 EPS $0.04
MT
11/08Synchronoss Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
11/08Synchronoss Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
11/08Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -113x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73,2 M 73,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 536
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,85 $
Average target price 3,03 $
Spread / Average Target 256%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey C. Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis W. Ferraro Chief Financial Officer
Stephen G. Waldis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Joseph Doran Chief Technology Officer
Kristin S. Rinne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-65.16%73
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-39.66%153 197
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-64.79%15 215
DYNATRACE, INC.-39.17%10 567
NUTANIX, INC.-9.89%6 606
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-47.83%5 564