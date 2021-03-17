Log in
Synchronoss Technologies : 33rd Annual Roth Conference Investor Presentation

03/17/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Legal Disclaimers

This presentation includes statements concerning Synchronoss and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "believes," "potential" or "continue" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Synchronoss has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks relating to the Company's ability to sustain or increase revenue from its larger customers and generate revenue from new customers, the Company's expectations regarding expenses and revenue, the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources, the Company's growth strategies, the anticipated trends and challenges in the business and the market in which the Company operates, the Company's expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements, the pending lawsuits against the Company described in its most recent SEC filings, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and other risks and factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which are on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website atwww.sec.gov. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Synchronoss delivers carrier-grade software platforms that drive revenue growth and consumer engagement for global network operators

WHAT WE DO

Synchronoss Overview

  • NASDAQ: SNCR | Market capitalization: $200MM

  • HQ: Bridgewater, NJ | 1,500 employees | 135+ patents

  • 150 network operator customers

NORTH AMERICA

/ / /

2020 full year revenue = $292MM

78% in recurring revenue

85% of revenue under LT contracts

EMEA

/ / /

APAC

Cloud TAM of 270MM+ carrier subscribers

250MM+ active email subscribersAdvanced Messaging (RCS) TAM of 370MM+ subscribers

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
