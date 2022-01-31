Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Synchrony Financial (SYF) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Synchrony Financial (“Synchrony” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SYF). Investors who purchased Synchrony securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/syf.

The investigation concerns whether Synchrony and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 28, 2022, Synchrony issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Among other items, Synchrony reported earnings that fell short of the consensus estimate and advised investors that the Company expected delinquencies and net charge-offs to rise from current levels, with peak delinquencies expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. On this news, Synchrony’s stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 6.75%, to close at $41.42 per share on January 28, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Synchrony shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/syf. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005592/en/