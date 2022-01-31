Log in
    SYF   US87165B1035

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

(SYF)
  Report
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Synchrony Financial (SYF) Investigation

01/31/2022 | 10:32am EST
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Synchrony Financial (“Synchrony” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SYF). Investors who purchased Synchrony securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/syf.

The investigation concerns whether Synchrony and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 28, 2022, Synchrony issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Among other items, Synchrony reported earnings that fell short of the consensus estimate and advised investors that the Company expected delinquencies and net charge-offs to rise from current levels, with peak delinquencies expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. On this news, Synchrony’s stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 6.75%, to close at $41.42 per share on January 28, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Synchrony shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/syf. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 087 M - -
Net income 2021 4 249 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 039 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 21 820 M 21 820 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 1,15%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 41,42 $
Average target price 55,35 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Managers and Directors
Brian D. Doubles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wenzel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Margaret M. Keane Executive Chairman
Carol D. Juel EVP, Chief Technology & Operating Officer
Jeffrey G. Naylor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-10.71%21 820
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-1.53%55 102
ORIX CORPORATION-0.53%23 635
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-3.83%7 697
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED-10.35%7 535
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED22.98%7 005