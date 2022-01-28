Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Synchrony Financial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYF   US87165B1035

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

(SYF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synchrony Financial - SYF

01/28/2022 | 10:17pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Synchrony Financial ("Synchrony" or the "Company") (NYSE: SYF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Synchrony and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On January 28, 2022, Synchrony issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Among other items, Synchrony reported earnings that fell short of the consensus estimate and advised investors that the Company expected delinquencies and net charge-offs to rise from current levels, with peak delinquencies expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On this news, Synchrony's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 6.75%, to close at $41.42 per share on January 28, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-synchrony-financial---syf-301471040.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
