Synchrony Financial : 2022 Annual Report

Letter From Brian Doubles

Dear Synchrony Stakeholders,

In 2022, Synchrony delivered record purchase volume and our second-highest earnings per share in company history. We achieved these results by remaining true to our long- term strategy to:

Win and grow large partner programs

Diversify and expand with new products and markets

Deliver best-in-class customer experiences

best-in-class customer experiences Operate with a strong financial profile to deliver attractive total shareholder returns

Surrounding this strategy is our commitment to innovation, investing for growth and resilience - and serving all stakeholders.

In 2022, we demonstrated the strength of our partner-led model while continuing to leverage the scale of the millions of consumers who have a direct relationship with Synchrony through more than 70 million active accounts.

We continued to build out the broadest portfolio of consumer financial products, offering flexibility and choice in how people purchase and pay for the things that matter to them at a value that is meaningful for their needs, whether to furnish their home, keep their car on the road, enjoy the outdoors, take care of themselves or their pets, and so much more.

And we continued to build the kind of workplace where great people can do great work in a way that is flexible to their needs. We are a company that attracts and retains the industry's best talent thanks to the flexible and innovative work environment that our employees create. I am extremely proud of the work they do every day.

Read on for more on our record 2022 financial performance and the great work our team delivered.