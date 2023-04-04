Synchrony Financial : 2023 Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Dear Stockholders:

You are invited to attend Synchrony Financial's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on May 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, for the following purposes:

To elect the 10 directors named in the proxy statement for the coming year;

To approve our named executive officers' compensation in an advisory vote;

To ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023; and

To consider any other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements of the meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually to provide expanded access, improved communication and cost savings for our stockholders and Synchrony Financial. Hosting a virtual meeting enables increased stockholder attendance and participation because stockholders can participate from any location. We ensure that at our virtual meeting, all attendees are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting. During the live Q&A session of the meeting we will answer questions as they come in, and we commit to publishing each relevant question received following the meeting. The live webcast is available to stockholders and the general public at the time of the meeting, and a replay of the meeting is made publicly available on the company's website. The website address for the virtual meeting is: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYF2023.

To participate in the meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. The meeting will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Online check-in will begin at 10:45 a.m., Eastern Time, and you should allow for time to complete the online check-in procedure. You are eligible to vote if you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on March 23, 2023. Proxy materials are being mailed or made available to stockholders on or about April 4, 2023. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please submit your proxy by mail, internet or telephone to ensure that your shares are represented at the meeting.

Sincerely,

Jonathan S. Mothner

Executive Vice President,

General Counsel and Secretary

April 4, 2023