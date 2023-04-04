Synchrony Financial : 2023 Proxy Statement

You are invited to attend Synchrony Financial's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on May 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, for the following purposes:
To elect the 10 directors named in the proxy statement for the coming year;
To approve our named executive officers' compensation in an advisory vote;
To ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023; and
To consider any other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements of the meeting.
The meeting will be held virtually to provide expanded access, improved communication and cost savings for our stockholders and Synchrony Financial. Hosting a virtual meeting enables increased stockholder attendance and participation because stockholders can participate from any location. We ensure that at our virtual meeting, all attendees are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting. During the live Q&A session of the meeting we will answer questions as they come in, and we commit to publishing each relevant question received following the meeting. The live webcast is available to stockholders and the general public at the time of the meeting, and a replay of the meeting is made publicly available on the company's website. The website address for the virtual meeting is: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYF2023.
To participate in the meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. The meeting will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Online check-in will begin at 10:45 a.m., Eastern Time, and you should allow for time to complete the online check-in procedure. You are eligible to vote if you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on March 23, 2023. Proxy materials are being mailed or made available to stockholders on or about April 4, 2023. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please submit your proxy by mail, internet or telephone to ensure that your shares are represented at the meeting.
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE 2023 ANNUAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 18, 2023
Our proxy materials relating to our Annual Meeting (notice, proxy statement and annual report) are available at www.proxyvote.com.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PROXY SUMMARY
4
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
12
Item 1-Election of Directors
19
Committees of the Board of Directors
27
Board Leadership Structure
30
Board of Directors' Role in Risk Oversight
30
Attendance at Meetings
31
Executive Sessions of Independent Directors
31
Communications With the Board of Directors
31
Code of Conduct
32
Governance Principles
32
Management Development and Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
32
COMPENSATION MATTERS
33
Item 2-Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation
33
Management
34
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
36
Compensation Philosophy
42
Compensation Governance
45
2022 Compensation Elements
46
Compensation and Risk
51
Compensation Committee Report
51
2022 Executive Compensation
52
Pay Versus Performance
58
CEO Pay Ratio
62
Independent Directors' Compensation
66
AUDIT MATTERS
68
Independent Auditor
68
Item 3-Ratification of Selection of KPMG LLP as Independent Registered
Public Accounting Firm of the Company for 2023
69
Audit Committee Report
69
BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
70
Related Person Transactions
72
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING
73
Voting Information
73
Proxy Solicitation and Document Request Information
75
Information About Attending the 2023 Annual Meeting
75
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
76
Other Business
76
Annual Report and Company Information
76
Stockholder Proposals for the 2024 Annual Meeting
76
Important Notice Regarding Internet Availability of Proxy Materials
for the 2023 Annual Meeting to be held on May 18, 2023
76
PROXY SUMMARY
This summary highlights certain information in this proxy statement in connection with our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). As it is only a summary and does not contain all of the information you should consider, please review the complete proxy statement before you vote. In this proxy statement, references to the "Company" and to "Synchrony" are to Synchrony Financial. For answers to frequently asked questions regarding the Annual Meeting, please refer to pages 73-75 of this proxy statement. Proxy materials are being mailed or made available to stockholders on or about April 4, 2023.
LOGISTICS
DATE
May 18, 2023
TIME
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
VIRTUAL MEETING
WEBSITE ADDRESS
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYF2023
RECORD DATE
March 23, 2023
ELIGIBILITY TO VOTE
You are eligible to vote if you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on March 23, 2023.
VOTING
BY MAIL
You may date, sign and promptly return your proxy card by mail in a postage prepaid envelope (such proxy card must be received by May 17, 2023).
BY TELEPHONE
You may use the toll-free telephone number shown on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") or proxy card up until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 17, 2023.
BY THE INTERNET
In Advance
You may vote online by visiting the internet website address indicated on your Notice or proxy card or scan the QR code included on your Notice or proxy card with your mobile device, and follow the on-screen instructions until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 17, 2023.
At the Annual Meeting
You may attend the virtual Annual Meeting by visiting this internet website address: www. virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYF2023.
AGENDA
Election of 10 directors named in this proxy statement
Voting standard: Majority of votes cast Page Reference - 19
BOARD
RECOMMENDATION FOR
Advisory approval of our named executive officers' compensation
Voting standard: Majority of votes cast Page Reference - 33
BOARD RECOMMENDATION FOR
Ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023
Voting standard: Majority of votes cast Page Reference - 69
