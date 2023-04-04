Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Synchrony Financial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYF   US87165B1035

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

(SYF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
28.93 USD   -1.53%
04/04Synchrony Financial : 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/04Synchrony Financial : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
04/04Synchrony Named Number 20 Best Company to Work For in the U.S.
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Synchrony Financial : 2023 Proxy Statement

04/04/2023 | 11:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proxy Statement and Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting

To Be Held On May 18, 2023

NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Dear Stockholders:

You are invited to attend Synchrony Financial's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on May 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, for the following purposes:

  • To elect the 10 directors named in the proxy statement for the coming year;
  • To approve our named executive officers' compensation in an advisory vote;
  • To ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023; and
  • To consider any other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements of the meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually to provide expanded access, improved communication and cost savings for our stockholders and Synchrony Financial. Hosting a virtual meeting enables increased stockholder attendance and participation because stockholders can participate from any location. We ensure that at our virtual meeting, all attendees are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting. During the live Q&A session of the meeting we will answer questions as they come in, and we commit to publishing each relevant question received following the meeting. The live webcast is available to stockholders and the general public at the time of the meeting, and a replay of the meeting is made publicly available on the company's website. The website address for the virtual meeting is: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYF2023.

To participate in the meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. The meeting will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Online check-in will begin at 10:45 a.m., Eastern Time, and you should allow for time to complete the online check-in procedure. You are eligible to vote if you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on March 23, 2023. Proxy materials are being mailed or made available to stockholders on or about April 4, 2023. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please submit your proxy by mail, internet or telephone to ensure that your shares are represented at the meeting.

Sincerely,

Jonathan S. Mothner

Executive Vice President,

General Counsel and Secretary

April 4, 2023

PROXY LOGISTICS AT A GLANCE

DATE

May 18, 2023

TIME

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

VIRTUAL MEETING WEBSITE ADDRESS www.virtualshareholder meeting.com/SYF2023

RECORD DATE

March 23, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE 2023 ANNUAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 18, 2023

Our proxy materials relating to our Annual Meeting (notice, proxy statement and annual report) are available at www.proxyvote.com.

2023 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT / 1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PROXY SUMMARY

4

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

12

Item 1-Election of Directors

19

Committees of the Board of Directors

27

Board Leadership Structure

30

Board of Directors' Role in Risk Oversight

30

Attendance at Meetings

31

Executive Sessions of Independent Directors

31

Communications With the Board of Directors

31

Code of Conduct

32

Governance Principles

32

Management Development and Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation

32

COMPENSATION MATTERS

33

Item 2-Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation

33

Management

34

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

36

Compensation Philosophy

42

Compensation Governance

45

2022 Compensation Elements

46

Compensation and Risk

51

Compensation Committee Report

51

2022 Executive Compensation

52

Pay Versus Performance

58

CEO Pay Ratio

62

Independent Directors' Compensation

66

2 / 2023 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT

AUDIT MATTERS

68

Independent Auditor

68

Item 3-Ratification of Selection of KPMG LLP as Independent Registered

Public Accounting Firm of the Company for 2023

69

Audit Committee Report

69

BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

70

Related Person Transactions

72

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING

73

Voting Information

73

Proxy Solicitation and Document Request Information

75

Information About Attending the 2023 Annual Meeting

75

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

76

Other Business

76

Annual Report and Company Information

76

Stockholder Proposals for the 2024 Annual Meeting

76

Important Notice Regarding Internet Availability of Proxy Materials

for the 2023 Annual Meeting to be held on May 18, 2023

76

2023 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT / 3

PROXY SUMMARY

This summary highlights certain information in this proxy statement in connection with our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). As it is only a summary and does not contain all of the information you should consider, please review the complete proxy statement before you vote. In this proxy statement, references to the "Company" and to "Synchrony" are to Synchrony Financial. For answers to frequently asked questions regarding the Annual Meeting, please refer to pages 73-75 of this proxy statement. Proxy materials are being mailed or made available to stockholders on or about April 4, 2023.

LOGISTICS

DATE

May 18, 2023

TIME

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

VIRTUAL MEETING

WEBSITE ADDRESS

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYF2023

RECORD DATE

March 23, 2023

ELIGIBILITY TO VOTE

You are eligible to vote if you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on March 23, 2023.

VOTING

BY MAIL

You may date, sign and promptly return your proxy card by mail in a postage prepaid envelope (such proxy card must be received by May 17, 2023).

BY TELEPHONE

You may use the toll-free telephone number shown on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") or proxy card up until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 17, 2023.

BY THE INTERNET

In Advance

You may vote online by visiting the internet website address indicated on your Notice or proxy card or scan the QR code included on your Notice or proxy card with your mobile device, and follow the on-screen instructions until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 17, 2023.

At the Annual Meeting

You may attend the virtual Annual Meeting by visiting this internet website address: www. virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYF2023.

AGENDA

Election of 10 directors named in this proxy statement

Voting standard: Majority of votes cast Page Reference - 19

BOARD

RECOMMENDATION FOR

Advisory approval of our named executive officers' compensation

Voting standard: Majority of votes cast Page Reference - 33

BOARD RECOMMENDATION FOR

Ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023

Voting standard: Majority of votes cast Page Reference - 69

BOARD RECOMMENDATION FOR

4 / 2023 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT

Disclaimer

Synchrony Financial Inc. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 03:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
04/04Synchrony Financial : 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/04Synchrony Financial : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
04/04Synchrony Named Number 20 Best Company to Work For in the U.S.
PR
03/31Wells Fargo Adjusts Synchrony Financial's Price Target to $31 From $37, Keeps Equalweig..
MT
03/29Synchrony to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 19, 2023
PR
03/27Synchrony Study Reveals Future Shoppers Seek Connected, Curated and Convenient Shopping..
PR
03/20North American Morning Briefing: Banking Sector -3-
DJ
03/17Oppenheimer Upgrades Synchrony Financial to Outperform From Perform, Price Target is $3..
MT
03/17Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Synchrony Financial to Market Perform From Outperfor..
MT
03/15Synchrony Financial : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 963 M - -
Net income 2023 2 141 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,71x
Yield 2023 3,22%
Capitalization 12 643 M 12 643 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Synchrony Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 28,93 $
Average target price 38,14 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian D. Doubles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wenzel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Margaret M. Keane Executive Chairman
Carol D. Juel Executive VP, Chief Technology & Operating Officer
Jeffrey G. Naylor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-11.96%12 840
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-13.08%41 918
ORIX CORPORATION4.89%19 647
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED7.70%7 783
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-6.73%5 859
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.30.80%5 635
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer