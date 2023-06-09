Advanced search
    SYF   US87165B1035

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

(SYF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:53:29 2023-06-09 am EDT
33.78 USD   +0.03%
Synchrony Financial : Mobile Wallets Will Be the New Normal
Synchrony Financial to Add New Credit Card, Mobile Wallet to Container Store's Mobile App
Synchrony Expands Financing Programs Across Wellness Industry
Synchrony Financial : Mobile Wallets Will Be the New Normal

06/09/2023 | 10:16am EDT
How would you like to pay today? Card, cash, how about your phone? If you're like 71% of Americans, your digital wallet is fast becoming a part of your daily life.*

* Marqeta. 2022 State of Consumer Money Movement (2022)

Synchrony is a leader in launching new capabilities and solutions for businesses to help drive sales, loyalty and reach new customers with more financing options. Contact us to request more information or to find out how we can do more for your business.

Disclaimer

Synchrony Financial Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 14:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 186 M - -
Net income 2023 2 114 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,83x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 14 473 M 14 473 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Synchrony Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 33,77 $
Average target price 36,63 $
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian D. Doubles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wenzel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey G. Naylor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Carol D. Juel Executive VP, Chief Technology & Operating Officer
Roy A. Guthrie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL2.77%14 473
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED6.61%51 288
ORIX CORPORATION14.92%20 467
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED46.81%10 575
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.76.14%7 640
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED2.04%6 389
