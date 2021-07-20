Synchrony Financial : Monthly Charge-off and Delinquency Statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended June 30, 2021 (Form 8-K)

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

MONTHLY CHARGE-OFF AND DELINQUENCY STATISTICS

AS OF AND FOR EACH OF THE THIRTEEN MONTHS ENDED

(unaudited, $ in billions)

The following table provides monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended June 30, 2021.

The decreases in the over-30 day loan delinquencies as a percentage of period-end loan receivables (the '30+ delinquency rate') at June 30, 2021 and in net charge-offs for the month ended June 30, 2021, when compared to the respective prior year period, reflect the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior.

Jun 30,

2021 May 31,

2021 Apr 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Feb 28,

2021 Jan 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Nov 30,

2020 Oct 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Aug 31,

2020 Jul 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2020

Period-end loan receivables $ 78.4 $ 77.7 $ 76.5 $ 76.9 $ 77.9 $ 79.2 $ 81.9 $ 80.3 $ 78.8 $ 78.5 $ 78.4 $ 78.2 $ 78.3

Average loan receivables, including held for sale $ 77.6 $ 76.6 $ 76.3 $ 76.9 $ 78.4 $ 79.8 $ 81.2 $ 78.9 $ 78.2 $ 78.1 $ 77.9 $ 78.0 $ 77.9

30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables 2.1 % 2.2 % 2.4 % 2.8 % 3.1 % 3.2 % 3.1 % 3.0 % 2.8 % 2.7 % 2.6 % 2.9 % 3.1 %

Net charge-offs (annualized) as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale(1) 3.2 % 3.7 % 3.8 % 3.8 % 4.1 % 3.0 % 3.1 % 3.2 % 3.2 % 4.2 % 4.3 % 4.8 % 5.3 %

Recovery adjustment(2) 0.1 % - % (0.1) % - % (0.1) % 0.1 % - % (0.1) % 0.1 % (0.1) % - % - % (0.2) %

Adjusted net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale(3) 3.3 % 3.7 % 3.7 % 3.8 % 4.0 % 3.1 % 3.1 % 3.1 % 3.3 % 4.1 % 4.3 % 4.8 % 5.1 %

(1) Charge-offs are executed on charge-off cycle dates which occur on various days during each calendar month. The number of different charge-off cycle dates in each month varies based on such factors as the calendar and the timing of billing cycles. As a result, the amount of charged-off loan receivables can vary between monthly periods with no corresponding change in the performance of the portfolio. The following table sets forth the number of different charge-off cycle dates for our consumer credit card loan receivables, which represent approximately 95% of total period end loan receivables at June 30, 2021, for the calendar months indicated.

2020 2021

January 28 28

February 26 28

March 30 29

April 28 27

May 28 28

June 28 29

July 28 25

August 28 30

September 29 28

October 25 28

November 30 28

December 28 28

(2) Represents adjustment to allocate recoveries, including debt sales, evenly across the three calendar months of each respective quarterly reporting period. The adjustments for periods other than for the last month of each calendar quarter incorporate estimated recoveries for the applicable full quarterly reporting period. Such estimates are subject to change within each applicable quarter and may differ from actual quarterly results.