Synchrony Financial : Monthly Charge-off and Delinquency Statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended June 30, 2021 (Form 8-K)

07/20/2021 | 06:08am EDT
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
MONTHLY CHARGE-OFF AND DELINQUENCY STATISTICS
AS OF AND FOR EACH OF THE THIRTEEN MONTHS ENDED
(unaudited, $ in billions)
The following table provides monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended June 30, 2021.
The decreases in the over-30 day loan delinquencies as a percentage of period-end loan receivables (the '30+ delinquency rate') at June 30, 2021 and in net charge-offs for the month ended June 30, 2021, when compared to the respective prior year period, reflect the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior.
Jun 30,
2021 		May 31,
2021 		Apr 30,
2021 		Mar 31,
2021 		Feb 28,
2021 		Jan 31,
2021 		Dec 31,
2020 		Nov 30,
2020 		Oct 31,
2020 		Sep 30,
2020 		Aug 31,
2020 		Jul 31,
2020 		Jun 30,
2020
Period-end loan receivables $ 78.4 $ 77.7 $ 76.5 $ 76.9 $ 77.9 $ 79.2 $ 81.9 $ 80.3 $ 78.8 $ 78.5 $ 78.4 $ 78.2 $ 78.3
Average loan receivables, including held for sale $ 77.6 $ 76.6 $ 76.3 $ 76.9 $ 78.4 $ 79.8 $ 81.2 $ 78.9 $ 78.2 $ 78.1 $ 77.9 $ 78.0 $ 77.9
30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables 2.1 % 2.2 % 2.4 % 2.8 % 3.1 % 3.2 % 3.1 % 3.0 % 2.8 % 2.7 % 2.6 % 2.9 % 3.1 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale(1)
3.2 % 3.7 % 3.8 % 3.8 % 4.1 % 3.0 % 3.1 % 3.2 % 3.2 % 4.2 % 4.3 % 4.8 % 5.3 %
Recovery adjustment(2)
0.1 % - % (0.1) % - % (0.1) % 0.1 % - % (0.1) % 0.1 % (0.1) % - % - % (0.2) %
Adjusted net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale(3)
3.3 % 3.7 % 3.7 % 3.8 % 4.0 % 3.1 % 3.1 % 3.1 % 3.3 % 4.1 % 4.3 % 4.8 % 5.1 %
(1) Charge-offs are executed on charge-off cycle dates which occur on various days during each calendar month. The number of different charge-off cycle dates in each month varies based on such factors as the calendar and the timing of billing cycles. As a result, the amount of charged-off loan receivables can vary between monthly periods with no corresponding change in the performance of the portfolio. The following table sets forth the number of different charge-off cycle dates for our consumer credit card loan receivables, which represent approximately 95% of total period end loan receivables at June 30, 2021, for the calendar months indicated.
2020 2021
January 28 28
February 26 28
March 30 29
April 28 27
May 28 28
June 28 29
July 28 25
August 28 30
September 29 28
October 25 28
November 30 28
December 28 28
(2) Represents adjustment to allocate recoveries, including debt sales, evenly across the three calendar months of each respective quarterly reporting period. The adjustments for periods other than for the last month of each calendar quarter incorporate estimated recoveries for the applicable full quarterly reporting period. Such estimates are subject to change within each applicable quarter and may differ from actual quarterly results.
(3) Adjusted net charge-offs represent a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale, represent the Company's net charge-off rate for each month including the 'recovery adjustment' defined above. We believe the presentation of this measure is useful to investors as it represents a monthly measure which is more indicative of both our quarterly and annual net charge-off rates.
1

Disclaimer

Synchrony Financial Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
