Synchrony Financial : Monthly Charge-off and Delinquency Statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended March 31, 2022 - Form 8-K
04/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
MONTHLY CHARGE-OFF AND DELINQUENCY STATISTICS
AS OF AND FOR EACH OF THE THIRTEEN MONTHS ENDED
(unaudited, $ in billions)
The following table provides monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended March 31, 2022.
The year over year decrease in over-30 day loan delinquencies as a percentage of period-end loan receivables (the "30+ delinquency rate") at March 31, 2022 was 5 basis points, reflecting the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior, partially offset by the effects of the reclassification of loan receivables related to the Gap Inc. and BP portfolios to loan receivables held for sale. Excluding the Gap and BP programs, the 30+ delinquency rate at March 31, 2022 was down approximately 15 basis points versus prior year. The year over year decrease in net charge-offs for the month ended March 31, 2022 also reflects the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior.
Mar 31,
2022
Feb 28,
2022
Jan 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Nov 30,
2021
Oct 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Aug 31,
2021
Jul 31,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
May 31,
2021
Apr 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Period-end loan receivables
$
78.9
$
78.5
$
79.3
$
80.7
$
79.6
$
77.3
$
76.4
$
75.8
$
78.8
$
78.4
$
77.7
$
76.5
$
76.9
Loan receivables held for sale
$
4.0
$
3.9
$
4.1
$
4.4
$
3.8
$
3.5
$
3.5
$
3.6
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$
82.0
$
82.6
$
83.6
$
84.3
$
81.2
$
79.8
$
79.3
$
78.6
$
78.3
$
77.6
$
76.6
$
76.3
$
76.9
30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables
2.8
%
2.9
%
2.8
%
2.6
%
2.6
%
2.5
%
2.4
%
2.3
%
2.1
%
2.1
%
2.2
%
2.4
%
2.8
%
Net charge-offs (annualized) as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale(1)
2.9
%
2.8
%
2.5
%
2.6
%
2.4
%
2.1
%
1.9
%
2.5
%
2.2
%
3.2
%
3.7
%
3.8
%
3.8
%
Recovery adjustment(2)
0.2
%
-
%
(0.2)
%
(0.2)
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
-
%
(0.1)
%
-
%
0.1
%
-
%
(0.1)
%
-
%
Adjusted net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale(3)
3.1
%
2.8
%
2.3
%
2.4
%
2.5
%
2.2
%
1.9
%
2.4
%
2.2
%
3.3
%
3.7
%
3.7
%
3.8
%
(1) Charge-offs are executed on charge-off cycle dates which occur on various days during each calendar month. The number of different charge-off cycle dates in each month varies based on such factors as the calendar and the timing of billing cycles. As a result, the amount of charged-off loan receivables can vary between monthly periods with no corresponding change in the performance of the portfolio. The following table sets forth the number of different charge-off cycle dates for our consumer credit card loan receivables, which represent approximately 95% of total period end loan receivables at March 31, 2022, for the calendar months indicated.
2021
2022
January
28
28
February
28
28
March
29
28
April
27
26
May
28
30
June
29
28
July
25
28
August
30
29
September
28
27
October
28
28
November
28
29
December
28
25
(2) Represents adjustment to allocate recoveries, including debt sales, evenly across the three calendar months of each respective quarterly reporting period. The adjustments for periods other than for the last month of each calendar quarter incorporate estimated recoveries for the applicable full quarterly reporting period. Such estimates are subject to change within each applicable quarter and may differ from actual quarterly results.
(3) Adjusted net charge-offs represent a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale, represent the Company's net charge-off rate for each month including the 'recovery adjustment' defined above. We believe the presentation of this measure is useful to investors as it represents a monthly measure which is more indicative of both our quarterly and annual net charge-off rates.
Synchrony Financial Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:13:15 UTC.