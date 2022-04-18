Log in
Synchrony Financial : Monthly Charge-off and Delinquency Statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended March 31, 2022 - Form 8-K

04/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
MONTHLY CHARGE-OFF AND DELINQUENCY STATISTICS
AS OF AND FOR EACH OF THE THIRTEEN MONTHS ENDED
(unaudited, $ in billions)
The following table provides monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended March 31, 2022.
The year over year decrease in over-30 day loan delinquencies as a percentage of period-end loan receivables (the "30+ delinquency rate") at March 31, 2022 was 5 basis points, reflecting the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior, partially offset by the effects of the reclassification of loan receivables related to the Gap Inc. and BP portfolios to loan receivables held for sale. Excluding the Gap and BP programs, the 30+ delinquency rate at March 31, 2022 was down approximately 15 basis points versus prior year. The year over year decrease in net charge-offs for the month ended March 31, 2022 also reflects the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior.
Mar 31,
2022 		Feb 28,
2022 		Jan 31,
2022 		Dec 31,
2021 		Nov 30,
2021 		Oct 31,
2021 		Sep 30,
2021 		Aug 31,
2021 		Jul 31,
2021 		Jun 30,
2021 		May 31,
2021 		Apr 30,
2021 		Mar 31,
2021
Period-end loan receivables $ 78.9 $ 78.5 $ 79.3 $ 80.7 $ 79.6 $ 77.3 $ 76.4 $ 75.8 $ 78.8 $ 78.4 $ 77.7 $ 76.5 $ 76.9
Loan receivables held for sale $ 4.0 $ 3.9 $ 4.1 $ 4.4 $ 3.8 $ 3.5 $ 3.5 $ 3.6 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -
Average loan receivables, including held for sale $ 82.0 $ 82.6 $ 83.6 $ 84.3 $ 81.2 $ 79.8 $ 79.3 $ 78.6 $ 78.3 $ 77.6 $ 76.6 $ 76.3 $ 76.9
30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables 2.8 % 2.9 % 2.8 % 2.6 % 2.6 % 2.5 % 2.4 % 2.3 % 2.1 % 2.1 % 2.2 % 2.4 % 2.8 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale(1)
2.9 % 2.8 % 2.5 % 2.6 % 2.4 % 2.1 % 1.9 % 2.5 % 2.2 % 3.2 % 3.7 % 3.8 % 3.8 %
Recovery adjustment(2)
0.2 % - % (0.2) % (0.2) % 0.1 % 0.1 % - % (0.1) % - % 0.1 % - % (0.1) % - %
Adjusted net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale(3)
3.1 % 2.8 % 2.3 % 2.4 % 2.5 % 2.2 % 1.9 % 2.4 % 2.2 % 3.3 % 3.7 % 3.7 % 3.8 %
(1) Charge-offs are executed on charge-off cycle dates which occur on various days during each calendar month. The number of different charge-off cycle dates in each month varies based on such factors as the calendar and the timing of billing cycles. As a result, the amount of charged-off loan receivables can vary between monthly periods with no corresponding change in the performance of the portfolio. The following table sets forth the number of different charge-off cycle dates for our consumer credit card loan receivables, which represent approximately 95% of total period end loan receivables at March 31, 2022, for the calendar months indicated.
2021 2022
January 28 28
February 28 28
March 29 28
April 27 26
May 28 30
June 29 28
July 25 28
August 30 29
September 28 27
October 28 28
November 28 29
December 28 25
(2) Represents adjustment to allocate recoveries, including debt sales, evenly across the three calendar months of each respective quarterly reporting period. The adjustments for periods other than for the last month of each calendar quarter incorporate estimated recoveries for the applicable full quarterly reporting period. Such estimates are subject to change within each applicable quarter and may differ from actual quarterly results.
(3) Adjusted net charge-offs represent a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale, represent the Company's net charge-off rate for each month including the 'recovery adjustment' defined above. We believe the presentation of this measure is useful to investors as it represents a monthly measure which is more indicative of both our quarterly and annual net charge-off rates.
1

Disclaimer

Synchrony Financial Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:13:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
