Synchrony Financial : Monthly Charge-off and Delinquency Statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended March 31, 2022 - Form 8-K

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

MONTHLY CHARGE-OFF AND DELINQUENCY STATISTICS

AS OF AND FOR EACH OF THE THIRTEEN MONTHS ENDED

(unaudited, $ in billions)

The following table provides monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended March 31, 2022.

The year over year decrease in over-30 day loan delinquencies as a percentage of period-end loan receivables (the "30+ delinquency rate") at March 31, 2022 was 5 basis points, reflecting the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior, partially offset by the effects of the reclassification of loan receivables related to the Gap Inc. and BP portfolios to loan receivables held for sale. Excluding the Gap and BP programs, the 30+ delinquency rate at March 31, 2022 was down approximately 15 basis points versus prior year. The year over year decrease in net charge-offs for the month ended March 31, 2022 also reflects the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior.

Mar 31,

2022 Feb 28,

2022 Jan 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Nov 30,

2021 Oct 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Aug 31,

2021 Jul 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 May 31,

2021 Apr 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021

Period-end loan receivables $ 78.9 $ 78.5 $ 79.3 $ 80.7 $ 79.6 $ 77.3 $ 76.4 $ 75.8 $ 78.8 $ 78.4 $ 77.7 $ 76.5 $ 76.9

Loan receivables held for sale $ 4.0 $ 3.9 $ 4.1 $ 4.4 $ 3.8 $ 3.5 $ 3.5 $ 3.6 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

Average loan receivables, including held for sale $ 82.0 $ 82.6 $ 83.6 $ 84.3 $ 81.2 $ 79.8 $ 79.3 $ 78.6 $ 78.3 $ 77.6 $ 76.6 $ 76.3 $ 76.9

30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables 2.8 % 2.9 % 2.8 % 2.6 % 2.6 % 2.5 % 2.4 % 2.3 % 2.1 % 2.1 % 2.2 % 2.4 % 2.8 %

Net charge-offs (annualized) as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale(1) 2.9 % 2.8 % 2.5 % 2.6 % 2.4 % 2.1 % 1.9 % 2.5 % 2.2 % 3.2 % 3.7 % 3.8 % 3.8 %

Recovery adjustment(2) 0.2 % - % (0.2) % (0.2) % 0.1 % 0.1 % - % (0.1) % - % 0.1 % - % (0.1) % - %

Adjusted net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale(3) 3.1 % 2.8 % 2.3 % 2.4 % 2.5 % 2.2 % 1.9 % 2.4 % 2.2 % 3.3 % 3.7 % 3.7 % 3.8 %

(1) Charge-offs are executed on charge-off cycle dates which occur on various days during each calendar month. The number of different charge-off cycle dates in each month varies based on such factors as the calendar and the timing of billing cycles. As a result, the amount of charged-off loan receivables can vary between monthly periods with no corresponding change in the performance of the portfolio. The following table sets forth the number of different charge-off cycle dates for our consumer credit card loan receivables, which represent approximately 95% of total period end loan receivables at March 31, 2022, for the calendar months indicated.

2021 2022

January 28 28

February 28 28

March 29 28

April 27 26

May 28 30

June 29 28

July 25 28

August 30 29

September 28 27

October 28 28

November 28 29

December 28 25

(2) Represents adjustment to allocate recoveries, including debt sales, evenly across the three calendar months of each respective quarterly reporting period. The adjustments for periods other than for the last month of each calendar quarter incorporate estimated recoveries for the applicable full quarterly reporting period. Such estimates are subject to change within each applicable quarter and may differ from actual quarterly results.