Synchrony Financial : Q1'22 Earnings Presentation

1Q'22

FINANCIAL RESULTS

April 18, 2022

Disclaimers

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The following slides are part of a presentation by Synchrony Financial in connection with reporting quarterly financial results. All references to net earnings and net income are intended to have the same meaning. All comparisons are for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021, unless otherwise noted.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "targets," "outlook," "estimates," "will," "should," "may" or words of similar meaning, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, such as: the impact of macroeconomic conditions and whether industry trends we have identified develop as anticipated, including the future impacts of the novel coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") outbreak and measures taken in response thereto for which future developments are highly uncertain and difficult to predict; retaining existing partners and attracting new partners, concentration of our revenue in a small number of partners, and promotion and support of our products by our partners; cyber-attacks or other security breaches; disruptions in the operations of our and our outsourced partners' computer systems and data centers; the financial performance of our partners; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses and the accuracy of the assumptions or estimates used in preparing our financial statements, including those related to the CECL accounting guidance; higher borrowing costs and adverse financial market conditions impacting our funding and liquidity, and any reduction in our credit ratings; our ability to grow our deposits in the future; damage to our reputation; our ability to securitize our loan receivables, occurrence of an early amortization of our securitization facilities, loss of the right to service or sub-service our securitized loan receivables, and lower payment rates on our securitized loan receivables; changes in market interest rates and the impact of any margin compression; effectiveness of our risk management processes and procedures, reliance on models which may be inaccurate or misinterpreted, our ability to manage our credit risk; our ability to offset increases in our costs in retailer share arrangements; competition in the consumer finance industry; our concentration in the U.S. consumer credit market; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new or enhanced products and services; our ability to realize the value of acquisitions and strategic investments; reductions in interchange fees; fraudulent activity; failure of third-parties to provide various services that are important to our operations; international risks and compliance and regulatory risks and costs associated with international operations; alleged infringement of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to protect our intellectual property; litigation and regulatory actions; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key officers and employees; tax legislation initiatives or challenges to our tax positions and/or interpretations, and state sales tax rules and regulations; regulation, supervision, examination and enforcement of our business by governmental authorities, the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act") and other legislative and regulatory developments and the impact of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's (the "CFPB") regulation of our business; impact of capital adequacy rules and liquidity requirements; restrictions that limit our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our common stock, and restrictions that limit the Bank's ability to pay dividends to us; regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection; use of third-party vendors and ongoing third-party business relationships; and failure to comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws.

For the reasons described above, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements, which should also be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere in this presentation and in our public filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors Relating to Our Business" and "Risk Factors Relating to Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as filed on February 10, 2022. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all the risks, uncertainties, or potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause our current expectations or beliefs to change. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.

1Q'22 Financial Highlights

SUMMARY

FINANCIAL METRICS

CAPITAL

$1.77

DILUTED EPS compared to $1.73; $0.04 increase from reserve reductions for HFS portfolios

15.80%

NET INTEREST MARGIN compared to 13.98%

15.0%

CET1 liquid assets of $14.7 billion, 15.4% of total assets

$83.0 billion

LOANS

Includes $78.9 billion Loan Receivables and $4.0 billion HFS

compared to $76.9 billion

70.1 million

AVERAGE ACTIVE ACCOUNTS compared to 66.3 million

2.73%

NET CHARGE-OFFS compared to 3.62%

37.2%

EFFICIENCY RATIO compared to 36.1%

$63.6 billion

DEPOSITS 83% of current funding

$1.1 billion

CAPITAL RETURNED $967 million share repurchases

1Q'22 Business Highlights

BUSINESS EXPANSION

GROWTH METRICS

Purchase Volume

$ billions

Dual Card / Co-Brand

$13.0

Loan receivables

17%

$16.9

$ billions

Dual Card / Co-Brand(b)

29%

3%

Core(a)

$72.5

$78.7 8%

$17.9

$20.8 16%

Average active accounts

CONSUMER PERFORMANCE

New Accounts(c)

10%

Purchase Volume per Account(d)

10%

Average Balance per Account(e)

in millions

6%

(a) Loan receivables shown above on a Core basis is a non-GAAP measure and excludes from both prior year and current year amounts related to portfolios that moved to held for sale. See non-GAAP reconciliation in the appendix.

(-)%

The NEW PayPal Cashback Credit Card

Even more rewards on PayPal purchases Seamless application right in the PayPal app 3% cash back on PayPal purchases 2% on other purchases Simple to use application, integrated with PayPal