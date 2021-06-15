Synchrony Financial : GiftNow Creates Fun and Easy Online Gifting Experiences for Keys Soulcare Consumers

GiftNow Creates Fun and Easy Online Gifting Experiences for Keys Soulcare Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO - June 15, 2021 -GiftNow, a Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) solution, is helping Keys Soulcare, the lifestyle beauty brand, to create unique, distinctive gifting experiences for their consumers. Keys Soulcare aims to bring new meaning to beauty with a line of dermatologist-developed, clean and cruelty free offerings for women and men. The lifestyle beauty brand honors ritual in our daily life and empowers its community to take care of their whole self - body, mind and spirit.

In December 2020, Keys Soulcare launched its e-commerce on keyssoulcare.com, not only creating an inviting digital shopping experience but also sharing the soul of beauty through inspiring content, thought-provoking conversation and a unifying community.

'Since our launch, our consumers have been expressing their desire to gift our products and rituals. Keys Soulcare is unique by providing skin-nourishing offerings and soul-nurturing rituals to take care of the whole self,' said Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. 'Given our innovative digital roots, we were looking for more than just a traditional gift card solution and that's why we chose GiftNow. Keys Soulcare now provides a distinctive gifting experience and introduction to the brand that is made possible by GiftNow.'

With GiftNow's digital gift card platform, consumers can record video greetings or write personal notes to turn what was once just a piece of plastic into a thoughtful, meaningful gift experience.

'GiftNow makes it so simple to gift Keys Soulcare and share with others these soulful offerings that goes beyond skincare to care for the whole self,' said Jennifer Muller, CMO of GiftNow at Synchrony. 'We're thrilled to be helping Keys Soulcare deliver on its mission to blaze a new trail in beauty and give its beauty rituals as personalized gifting experiences.

GiftNow, a Synchrony solution, is a holistic Gift Experience Management (GXM) solution that takes the friction out of gifting. With GiftNow's purpose-built GXM platform, gifters can send personalized digital gifts and gift cards in seconds and recipients can exchange or modify their items before they ship, benefiting gift givers, recipients, corporate gifting programs and retailers. GiftNow is used by premium specialty and department retailers across the United States. For more information, please visit www.giftnow.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

About Keys Soulcare

Keys Soulcare is a lifestyle beauty brand created with artist, producer, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys. Born of Alicia's personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing good energy into the world, the brand vision is more than skin deep. With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products, Keys Soulcare aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action. The brand is available at www.keyssoulcare.com and at Ulta.com and ULTA Beauty Stores nationwide.

Learn more by visiting www.keyssoulcare.com

