Synchrony Financial : New Synchrony Consumer Finance Programs Add To Growing List Of NATDA Member Benefits

03/04/2021 | 10:23am EST
New Synchrony Consumer Finance Programs Add To Growing List Of NATDA Member Benefits

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., March 4, 2021 - The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) and Synchrony (NYSE:SYF), a premier consumer financial services company and platinum sponsor of NATDA, announce a new NATDA membership benefit, bringing competitive and flexible consumer finance options and financial incentives to dealerships in the trailer industry.

This new membership benefit with NATDA will allow more consumers to purchase new and used trailers and trailer equipment with flexible payment options. It will also provide active dealer members, who are enrolled in the Synchrony program, access to certain incentives when consumers choose Synchrony to help finance their trailer-related purchases.

Enrolled NATDA members will gain access to Synchrony's innovative, mobile-responsive Business Center technology for enhanced 24/7 consumer credit decisions, contract preparation, and a detailed business dashboard with reporting and analytics to help them manage their full consumer financing experience. They will also have access to Synchrony's Advertising Center, which provides dealers with customized in-store and online marketing materials that can be used to promote financing options on their websites, social media and more.

'We're thankful for our wonderful partners at Synchrony,' said Jesse Battle, NATDA Executive Director. 'This new membership benefit is designed to provide dealers not only with viable options to help with purchases for their consumers, but it also creates a new revenue source in a time where it can be greatly needed.'

'Synchrony is proud to be an ongoing supporter and sponsor of NATDA, empowering members to grow their businesses,' said Keith Mait, SVP and General Manager, Payment Solutions, Synchrony. 'NATDA members can drive more traffic, convert more prospects to customers, and nurture customer loyalty by offering our attractive and flexible consumer financing options on new and used trailers.'

For active dealership members interested in enrolling in Synchrony's consumer finance program for trailers, please visit SYFenroll.com or contact Andria Gibbon, CEM, NATDA Director of Operations, at andria@natda.org or call 727-360-0304 x102. To learn more about additional NATDA benefits, please visit natda.org.

About NATDA

NATDA (North American Trailer Dealers Association) serves the light and medium-duty trailer industry by connecting dealers, manufacturers and suppliers together through a host of beneficial and educational platforms. From printed publications like its bi-monthly magazine and annual buyer's guide to the annual NATDA Trailer Show, NATDA's promotional outlets result in abundant networking opportunities with high-quality, industry-specific contacts.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony

Contacts

Corey Langley
Director of Marketing
727-360-0304 x103

Farrah Aper
Synchrony
VP, Business Communications
farrah.aper@syf.com

Disclaimer

Synchrony Financial Inc. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 15:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
