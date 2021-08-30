Log in
Synchrony Financial : to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

08/30/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Brian J. Wenzel, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Synchrony CFO, Brian Wenzel, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Investor Relations website at https://www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com/events-and-presentations.

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony

Contact:

Investor Relations
Jennifer Church
(203) 585-6508

Media Relations
Lisa Lanspery
(203) 585-6143

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-to-participate-in-the-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301365474.html

SOURCE Synchrony Financial


© PRNewswire 2021
