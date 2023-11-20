Synchrony's 2023 Major Purchase Study: Research & Trends
How the consumer major purchase journey is changing
Findings from Synchrony's 2023 Major Purchase Study

We've evaluated the consumer journey for big-ticket ($500+) purchases based on our recent study of buying behavior in 13 different shopping categories. Here are the new milestones.

New trends to watch

Consumers returning to in-store shipping. Behaviors normalized from pandemic highs.

+3 points* increase in consumers who made their major purchase in-store

-3 points* decrease in consumers who made their major purchase online

-23 points* decrease in mobile device usage in path to making a major purchase

The consumer major purchase journey includes research-plenty of it

55 daysAverage duration of the major purchase journey-from the moment consumers determine they want or need the item through the day they make the purchase

78%

Consumers started research online

41%

Consumers used a mobile device

58%

Consumers started research in the store

50%

Consumers are open to using third-party sources to help them make a purchasing decision

23%

Consumers research financing options online

50% of consumers agree recent price increases have led them to seek financing options
Particularly, retailer financing options
59%

Consumers consider in-store financing to be part of the check-out process

46%

Consumers feel in-store financing is their easiest option

55%

Consumers ask sales associates about available in-store financing offers

61%

Consumers with a credit card issued by Synchrony say they obtain financing in store

Consumers have high expectations for their shopping experiences

54% Consumers prefer retailers that make them feel welcomed and respected as customers

27% Consumers prefer retailers that provide a curated shopping experience to streamline the process

21% Consumers prefer retailers that partner with other companies to improve the shopping experience

Consumers want deep brand relationships-ones that go beyond the transaction

59% Consumers say they prefer to shop at and support brands that align with their values

Consumers are rethinking how they buy

+8 points* Purchasing in store by consumers age 65+

+5 points* The role in-store associates played in their buying decisions, according to consumers

+5 points* Consumers who obtained financing for their purchase

* Change since 2021 Major Purchase Study

