Synchrony's 2023 Major Purchase Study: Research & Trends

We've evaluated the consumer journey for big-ticket ($500+) purchases based on our recent study of buying behavior in 13 different shopping categories. Here are the new milestones.
Consumers returning to in-store shipping. Behaviors normalized from pandemic highs.
+3 points* increase in consumers who made their major purchase in-store
-3 points* decrease in consumers who made their major purchase online
-23 points* decrease in mobile device usage in path to making a major purchase
55 daysAverage duration of the major purchase journey-from the moment consumers determine they want or need the item through the day they make the purchase
Consumers started research online
Consumers used a mobile device
Consumers started research in the store
Consumers are open to using third-party sources to help them make a purchasing decision
Consumers research financing options online
Consumers consider in-store financing to be part of the check-out process
Consumers feel in-store financing is their easiest option
Consumers ask sales associates about available in-store financing offers
Consumers with a credit card issued by Synchrony say they obtain financing in store
54% Consumers prefer retailers that make them feel welcomed and respected as customers
27% Consumers prefer retailers that provide a curated shopping experience to streamline the process
21% Consumers prefer retailers that partner with other companies to improve the shopping experience
59% Consumers say they prefer to shop at and support brands that align with their values
+8 points* Purchasing in store by consumers age 65+
+5 points* The role in-store associates played in their buying decisions, according to consumers
+5 points* Consumers who obtained financing for their purchase
* Change since 2021 Major Purchase Study
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Synchrony Financial Inc. published this content on 20 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2023 21:11:04 UTC.