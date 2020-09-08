Log in
Synchrony : to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

09/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) Chief Executive Officer, Margaret M. Keane, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian J. Wenzel, will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference held virtually on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. (Eastern Time).  During the discussion, the Company plans to provide updates on certain trends and business drivers. 

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com.  

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contact:

Investor Relations         
Greg Ketron                 
(203) 585-6291              

Media Relations
Sue Bishop
(203) 585-2802

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-to-participate-in-the-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301124867.html

SOURCE Synchrony


© PRNewswire 2020
