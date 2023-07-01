More about the company
Syncom Formulations (India) Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling, distribution and marketing of pharmaceuticals. The Company manufactures and markets more than 300 pharmaceutical formulations products in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, liquid orals, liquid vials and ampoule injections and dry vial injections, dry syrups, ointments and inhalers. Its segments include Pharmaceuticals Drugs & Formulations, Trading of Commodities and Renting of property. Its product categories include tablets, capsules, ointments, injections, liquid-oral and packaging variants. It offers various products, including generics, alpha adrenoceptor agonist, analgesic, antipyretic, anti-inflammatory, anti-ulcer agents, antibiotic, antidepressant, antiviral, cephelo sporins, cortico steroid, estrogen, cough suppressant and sedative anticonvulsant, among others. The Company operates in more than 15 countries across the world.
