Syncom Formulations (India) Limited announced project for expansion cum Modernization of the Company's existing plant 256-257, Industrial Area Sector I Pithampur, District Dhar (M.P.) 454775. The Company announces further that Trial Production is started from 30 June 2023. Subsequent to that Commercial Production may start by end of August, 2023 subject to successful Trial Run.

The company will host other updates related to expansion cum modernization on the event of its occurrence.