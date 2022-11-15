IN BRIEF: Syncona notes investee Freeline's third-quarter loss narrows

Syncona Ltd - London-based investor in healthcare companies - Notes third-quarter results of investee Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC. Freeline's pretax loss in the third quarter that ended September 30 narrows to USD65.9 million from USD105.7 million a year prior. Research & development expenses decrease to USD53.6 million from USD70.8 million, and total operating expenses fall by 27% to USD78.6 million from USD108.0 million. Freeline continues to make no revenue. Freeline enters a definitive agreement to sell its chemistry, manufacturing & control focused German subsidiary and related intellectual property for USD25 million, with the sale being subject to price adjustments.

Current Syncona stock price: 188.30 pence, down 1.0% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 6.8%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.