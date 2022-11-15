Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Syncona Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BACT   GG00B8P59C08

SYNCONA LIMITED

(BACT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:59 2022-11-15 am EST
187.50 GBX   -1.42%
09:42aIN BRIEF: Syncona notes investee Freeline's third-quarter loss narrows
AN
11/14UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/11UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Syncona notes investee Freeline's third-quarter loss narrows

11/15/2022 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Syncona Ltd - London-based investor in healthcare companies - Notes third-quarter results of investee Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC. Freeline's pretax loss in the third quarter that ended September 30 narrows to USD65.9 million from USD105.7 million a year prior. Research & development expenses decrease to USD53.6 million from USD70.8 million, and total operating expenses fall by 27% to USD78.6 million from USD108.0 million. Freeline continues to make no revenue. Freeline enters a definitive agreement to sell its chemistry, manufacturing & control focused German subsidiary and related intellectual property for USD25 million, with the sale being subject to price adjustments.

Current Syncona stock price: 188.30 pence, down 1.0% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 6.8%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FREELINE THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS PLC 3.59% 0.709899 Delayed Quote.-65.39%
SYNCONA LIMITED -1.00% 188.466 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
All news about SYNCONA LIMITED
09:42aIN BRIEF: Syncona notes investee Freeline's third-quarter loss narrows
AN
11/14UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/11UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/10TRADING UPDATES: Zambeef expects profit jump; Mobile Streams wins deal
AN
11/10UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/09Syncona : Resolution Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Lisa Bright as Chair of its..
PU
11/07Syncona : Resolution Therapeutics and CCRM sign collaboration agreement to develop and sca..
PU
11/03Syncona portfolio firm Autolus Therapeutics widens quarterly loss
AN
10/24Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Pacing Monday Markets as Defensive Secto..
MT
10/24Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Pacing Monday Markets Advance
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 603 M 707 M 707 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 273 M 1 493 M 1 493 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 1 180
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart SYNCONA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Syncona Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCONA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 190,20 GBX
Average target price 242,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Managers and Directors
Martin Patrick Murphy Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Kristian Soderstrom Chief Financial Officer
Melanie Gee Chairman
Markus John Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Christopher John Hollowood Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNCONA LIMITED-10.28%1 493
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.76%57 224
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.71%20 747
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-19.11%11 699
HAL TRUST-14.52%11 171
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-6.66%11 089