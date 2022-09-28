Advanced search
Investing to extend and enhance human life

Syncona corporate presentation

September 2022

synconaltd.com

Image Freeline labs, Stevenage

Cautionary statement

This presentation has been prepared and published solely for informational purposes. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an offer, invitation or inducement to engage in an investment activity.

In this statement, "presentation" means this document together with any oral presentation, any question or answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed alongside or in connection with this document.

In making this presentation available, Syncona Ltd makes no recommendation to purchase, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Syncona Ltd or any other securities or investments and you should neither rely nor act upon, directly or indirectly, any of the information contained in this presentation in respect of such investment activity. This presentation has not been approved by an authorised person or by any supervisory or regulatory authority.

This presentation speaks as of its date and the information and opinions it contains are subject to change without notice. Neither Syncona Ltd nor its affiliates, agents, directors, managers and advisers (together "representatives") are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation.

The information and opinions contained in the presentation do not purport to be comprehensive. This presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or other assurance, express or implied, is or will be made in relation to, and no responsibility is or will be accepted by Syncona Ltd or its representatives as to the accuracy, correctness, fairness or completeness of, the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Syncona Ltd and its representatives accept no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its content or otherwise arising in connection with it.

The presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding the belief or current expectations of Syncona Ltd and its representatives about the financial condition, results of operations and business of Syncona Ltd and its portfolio of investments. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they speak only as of the date of this presentation, are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Syncona Ltd and are difficult to predict, that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Syncona Ltd, its current or future investments or the industry in which it operates to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied from the forward-looking statements. In particular, many companies in the Syncona Ltd portfolio are conducting scientific research and clinical trials where the outcome is inherently uncertain and there is significant risk of negative results or adverse events arising. In addition, many companies in the Syncona Ltd portfolio have yet to commercialise a product and their ability to do so may be affected by operational, commercial and other risks.

Any target return of Syncona Ltd referred to in this presentation is based on performance projections produced by Syncona Ltd and its representatives to the best of their knowledge and belief. It is a target only and therefore subject to change. There is no guarantee that any target return of Syncona Ltd can be achieved and past or targeted performance is no indication of current or future performance or results. There can be no assurance that the strategy described in this presentation will meet its objectives generally, or avoid losses.

This presentation is not for publication, release or distribution, directly or indirectly, in nor should it be taken or transmitted, directly or indirectly into, any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction. The distribution of this presentation outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons outside the United Kingdom into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions as to the distribution of this presentation.

2

A long-term vision: 10 years of Syncona

Co-founded in 2012 with The Wellcome Trust, our purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life

A decade of building global leaders

  • Built 18 companies since foundation with 11 in the portfolio
  • Operating in areas of high unmet medical need
  • Vision to deliver treatments to patients
  • 1,200+ employees across the Syncona portfolio

Portfolio

Our growing track record

  • £943.7m deployed since foundation
  • 26% IRR and 1.6x multiple on cost across whole portfolio*
  • £932.7m generated from three successful exits
  • Exits have delivered a 4.6x multiple on cost**

Returns

15 programmes taken into the clinic; 1 marketed product

  • Three products taken to pivotal trial
  • One product to market (Blue Earth's Axumin®)
  • Exciting pipeline across our diversified portfolio of 11 companies

Patients

Vision set out in 2012, to build globally leading life science companies that have the potential to

deliver transformational outcomes for patients, further validated with recent milestones

*Includes sales of Nightstar, Blue Earth, upfront proceeds from sale of Gyroscope and closure of 14MG and Azeria, reflects original Syncona Partners capital invested where applicable. All IRR and multiple on cost figures are

calculated on a gross basis

3

** Includes sales of Nightstar, Blue Earth, upfront proceeds from sale of Gyroscope, reflects original Syncona Partners capital invested where applicable. All IRR and multiple on cost figures are calculated on a gross basis

All financials as of 30 June 2022

Capturing value in life science

Syncona utilises its model to capture world leading science and build sustainable companies

Global transaction volume by expected years to market

Number of biopharma deals greater than $1bn1 2005 to 2021

Syncona

converts non-

derivative

science into products; its balance sheet is a key enabler

Pre-clinical

Clinical stage

15

14

13

11

4

≤4

-3

-2

-1

0

Years from launch

Pre-clinical

Phase 1/2

Phase 3/Pivotal

BLA*

Launch

  • Syncona is located within the one of the world's richest concentrations of life science research universities and has a growing global network
  • Syncona's balance sheet enables an investment model which connects foundational science with company building expertise
  • Syncona has a demonstrated track record in company building

1 Source Centreview, BCIQ, Syncona analysis

4

Executing a differentiated strategy

10 year targets

An expert team with the skill set, track record and strategic capital base to build a sustainable, diverse, high quality portfolio

Found

Proactively source

globally competitive science, leveraging UK opportunity

Focus on products that move the needle for patients; dramatic efficacy in areas of high unmet need

Select products a SME can credibly take to market

Build

Leverage expertise and track record using Syncona resource to drive success

Take long term decisions consistent with a company taking product to market independently

Attract the best global talent

Fund

Scale ambitiously, maintain significant ownership positions to product approval; option to fund to market

Ownership position provides strategic influence; flexibility and control

Balance sheet protects against risk of being a forced seller

2-3 new portfolio companies p.a.

Build a

sustainable

portfolio of 15-20

companies

3-5 companies to

approval

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Syncona Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 14:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
