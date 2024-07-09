Phase II study in non-small-cell-lung-cancer (NSCLC) to be run in collaboration with the ETOP IBCSG Partners Foundation across sites in Europe

Study will investigate dostarlimab + roginolisib +/- docetaxel in patients with NSCLC resistant to first-line checkpoint inhibitor therapy

Geneva, Switzerland and Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 9 July 2024 - iOnctura, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company combating neglected and hard-to-treat cancers, today announces expansion of the clinical trial program for lead pipeline asset, roginolisib. Via clinical collaboration agreements with the ETOP IBCSG Partners Foundation and GSK, roginolisib will be evaluated in combination with dostarlimab in NSCLC.

Roginolisib is an allosteric modulator of PI3Kδ, widely recognized as a 'master switch' of cancer. Inhibition of PI3Kδ unleashes a multi-pronged anti-tumor and immune response to combat the tumor1 . Roginolisib has demonstrated an unprecedented clinical profile in solid and liquid cancers2, with 44 patients treated to date.

Emerging clinical and translational biomarker data supports the hypothesis that combining roginolisib with a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) targeting agent, with or without docetaxel, may prevent or reverse drug resistance in NSCLC and may show synergistic anti-tumour immune activity without significant addition of toxicity3.

Dostarlimab is a PD-1-blocking antibody approved for certain patients with endometrial cancer, which has also demonstrated clinical activity in combination with chemotherapy in NSCLC4. Under the terms of the agreement with iOnctura, GSK will supply dostarlimab for use in a randomised Phase II clinical trial in NSCLC patients resistant to first-line checkpoint inhibitor therapy, with or without docetaxel. iOnctura will retain worldwide rights to roginolisib.

The ETOP IBCSG Partners Foundation is a leading organization performing international clinical and translational research in thoracic malignancies and breast cancer. Through the clinical collaboration, iOnctura will be provided access to a network of highly experienced investigators for the Phase II study. Professor Solange Peters, MD, PhD, Chair of Medical Oncology and the Thoracic Malignancies Programme in the Department of Oncology at the University Hospital of Lausanne will be the primary coordinating investigator of the study.

Catherine Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of iOnctura, said: "As iOnctura moves into the next phase of clinical development, we are thrilled to be able to assess the effectiveness of roginolisib in combination with dostarlimab for the treatment of NSCLC. The successful uveal melanoma data reported so far, combined with a rich preclinical data package, support the rationale to expand our development program with potentially synergistic combinations in NSCLC."

Solange Peters, Professor and Chair of Medical Oncology & Thoracic Malignancies Programme in the Department of Oncology at the University Hospital of Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland, commented: "On behalf of the ETOP IBCSG Partners Foundation, we are intrigued by the benefit/risk profile of roginolisib. In patients who no longer respond to current therapies, we wish to investigate whether roginolisib in combination with dostarlimab provides a novel treatment option. ETOP IBCSG Partners Foundation is committed to investigate novel treatment options to help our patients"