Syncona : Quarterly Update covering the period 01 April 2022 to 30 June 2022

Syncona Limited
First Quarter Update
Continued positive momentum across maturing portfolio delivered against a challenging macro
backdrop
16 August 2022
Syncona Ltd, a leading healthcare company focused on founding, building and funding global leaders in life science, today issues its quarterly update covering the period from 01 April to 30 June 2022.
Martin Murphy, CEO and Chair, Syncona Investment Management Limited, said: "We are pleased with the continued progress across the Syncona portfolio during the quarter, with our companies delivering on a number of operational and clinical milestones.
Our strategic capital base remains a key competitive advantage, enabling us to continue to fund our companies through the current market conditions, with £38 million of capital deployed in the quarter, and strongly positioning us to take advantage of exciting opportunities to found new Syncona companies.
Syncona was founded with a long-term vision and approach that leverages our team's experience in managing life science companies through all market cycles. We are confident that we can navigate the current environment to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders and fulfil our purpose to extend and enhance human life."
Financial performance in the quarter
Net assets of £1,330.5 million (31 March 2022: £1,309.8 million), 197.9p per share (31 March
2022: 194.4p per share), a NAV return of 1.8% in the period, driven by the positive impact of foreign exchange across the portfolio and capital pool1
Life science portfolio valued at £561.8 million (31 March 2022: £524.9 million), a return of (0.2)% in the quarter2
The share prices of our listed holdings have continued to be negatively impacted by market volatility. We remain confident in the fundamentals of our companies
Portfolio remains funded to deliver on upcoming clinical milestones in FY2022/3
£38.0 million deployed in the period; capital base of £768.7 million at 30 June 2022 (31 March 2022: £784.9 million)
Capital base provides Syncona with a strategic advantage as it looks to fund exciting new opportunities whilst supporting its current portfolio
Continued clinical progress across our clinical stage companies during the period
Anaveon announced encouraging initial clinical data in the Phase I/II study of ANV419
Autolus Therapeutics (Autolus) made progress across its portfolio of candidates including in its lead programme, obe-cel in adult acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) o Published positive data at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress in AUTO1/22 in paediatric ALL, AUTO4 in T cell lymphoma and obe-cel in a number of indications o The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to its lead obe-cel programme in adult ALL which is currently advancing through a pivotal trial
Achilles Therapeutics (Achilles) dosed its first patient in its higher dose cohort for its trial in non- small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), validating the company's updated manufacturing process
Pre-clinical companies delivering on operational plans and progressing towards the clinic
51% of the capital pool is held in foreign denominated currencies, predominantly US$
Life science portfolio return reflects net valuation movement in the period excluding net capital invested
Progress towards the clinic
Neogene Therapeutics (Neogene) announced the approval of its Clinical Trial Application for the Phase I trial of its T cell receptor therapy in solid tumours
SwanBio Therapeutics (SwanBio) presented preclinical data from its SBT101 programme in adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) which supports its dosing strategy for its upcoming Phase I/II trial
Strategic diversification in cell therapy clinical pipeline
Quell Therapeutics (Quell) entered a strategic collaboration with Cellistic™ to develop an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived allogeneic T regulatory cell therapy platform, further diversifying its potential
Resolution Therapeutics (Resolution) announced a research collaboration with panCELLA enabling access to its hypo-immunogenic iPSC technology. This technology means the company is able to progress the development of its allogeneic macrophage programme and expand its pipeline of cell-based therapies
Strategic balance sheet funding portfolio companies as they scale and exciting new opportunities
Committed £15.0 million in a £75.5 million Series B financing of OMass Therapeutics (OMass), alongside a globally leading syndicate of existing and new investors, including GV, Northpond and Sanofi Ventures
$53.7 million (£43.6 million) commitment to SwanBio in a $55.9 million (£45.3 million) Series B financing
Commitment of $1.0 million in seed financing of Tier 1 Bio, an early-stage biologics opportunity
Key upcoming milestones in FY2022/3
Autolus expects to
Progress its pivotal study in obe-cel in r/r adult ALL, now providing initial results in Q4 CY2022; with full data expected in H1 CY2023
Announce longer-termfollow-up data from AUTO1/22 in paediatric ALL and AUTO4 in peripheral T cell lymphoma in H2 CY2022
Achilles expects to provide initial data from the higher dose clinical cohorts of the Phase I/IIa clinical trials of its cNeT therapy in NSCLC and melanoma in Q4 CY2022
Freeline has provided updated guidance
In the Phase I/II dose-finding trial in Fabry disease, dosing of the second cohort and a programme update are expected in H2 CY2022
Dosing in the Phase I/II dose-finding trial in Gaucher disease is expected in H2 CY2022,
with initial safety and efficacy data expected to be reported in H1 CY2023
Updated safety and efficacy data from the Phase I/II dose-confirmation trial in haemophilia B is expected in H2 CY2022. Freeline continues to evaluate strategic options for the programme
Anaveon expects to publish further data from its Phase I/II trial for its selective IL-2 agonist, ANV419, in H2 CY2022
Quell expects to dose the first patient in its lead programme, QEL-001, in H2 CY2022
SwanBio expects to enter the clinic with its lead SBT101 programme in AMN in H2 CY2022
Neogene expects to enter the clinic with its NT-125 TCR therapy in advanced solid tumours in H1 CY2023
Valuation movements in the quarter
Net
Fully
31
% of
diluted
investment
Valuation
FX
30 Jun
Valuation
Focus
Company
Mar
Group
owner-
2022
in the
change
movement
2022
NAV
basis3,4,5
ship
area
period
stake
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(£m)
(%)
Portfolio
Companies
Clinical
Anaveon
59.8
-
-
2.5
62.3
4.7%
PRI
37.9%
Biologics
Autolus
62.0
-
(19.9)
3.3
45.4
3.4%
Quoted
18.8%
Cell
therapy
Freeline
32.3
-
(7.0)
2.0
27.3
2.1%
Quoted
53.4%
Gene
therapy
Achilles
24.8
-
(3.5)
1.7
23.0
1.7%
Quoted
25.3%
Cell
therapy
Pre-Clinical
SwanBio
75.1
15.6
0.7
5.6
97.0
7.3%
Cost
79.9%
Gene
therapy
Quell
81.4
-
-
6.4
87.8
6.6%
PRI
37.4%
Cell
therapy
Resolution
10.4
12.6
-
-
23.0
1.7%
Cost
81.1%
Cell
therapy
Purespring
18.5
-
-
-
18.5
1.4%
Cost
84.0%
Gene
therapy
Neogene
14.5
-
-
1.1
15.6
1.2%
Cost
7.9%
Cell
therapy
Clade
11.4
-
-
1.0
12.4
0.9%
Cost
22.6%
Cell
therapy
Drug
discovery
OMass
34.7
9.0
-
-
43.7
3.3%
PRI
30.9%
Small
molecule
Life Science
Investment
Gyroscope
Gene
milestone
49.8
-
-
3.9
53.7
4.0%
DCF
0.0%
therapy
payments
CRT Pioneer
28.2
-
-
-
28.2
2.1%
Adj Third
64.1%
Oncology
Fund
Party
CEGX
17.3
-
-
1.4
18.7
1.4%
PRI
5.5%
Epigenetic
s
Forcefield
2.5
-
-
-
2.5
0.2%
Cost
82.0%
Biologics
Adaptimmun
2.2
-
(0.4)
0.1
1.9
0.1%
Quoted
0.8%
Cell
e
therapy
Tier 1 Bio
-
0.8
-
-
0.8
0.1%
Cost
4.9%
Biologics
Total Life
Science
524.9
38.0
(30.1)
29.0
561.8
42.2%
Portfolio
Primary input to fair value
The basis of valuation is stated to be "Cost", this means the primary input to fair value is capital invested (cost) which is then calibrated in accordance with our Valuation Policy
The basis of valuation is stated to be "PRI", this means the primary input to fair value is price of recent investment which is then calibrated in accordance with our Valuation Policy
