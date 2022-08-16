Syncona : Quarterly Update covering the period 01 April 2022 to 30 June 2022

Syncona Limited

First Quarter Update

Continued positive momentum across maturing portfolio delivered against a challenging macro

backdrop

16 August 2022

Syncona Ltd, a leading healthcare company focused on founding, building and funding global leaders in life science, today issues its quarterly update covering the period from 01 April to 30 June 2022.

Martin Murphy, CEO and Chair, Syncona Investment Management Limited, said: "We are pleased with the continued progress across the Syncona portfolio during the quarter, with our companies delivering on a number of operational and clinical milestones.

Our strategic capital base remains a key competitive advantage, enabling us to continue to fund our companies through the current market conditions, with £38 million of capital deployed in the quarter, and strongly positioning us to take advantage of exciting opportunities to found new Syncona companies.

Syncona was founded with a long-term vision and approach that leverages our team's experience in managing life science companies through all market cycles. We are confident that we can navigate the current environment to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders and fulfil our purpose to extend and enhance human life."

Financial performance in the quarter

Net assets of £1,330.5 million (31 March 2022: £1,309.8 million), 197.9p per share (31 March

2022: 194.4p per share), a NAV return of 1.8% in the period, driven by the positive impact of foreign exchange across the portfolio and capital pool 1

The share prices of our listed holdings have continued to be negatively impacted by market volatility. We remain confident in the fundamentals of our companies

Portfolio remains funded to deliver on upcoming clinical milestones in FY2022/3

£38.0 million deployed in the period; capital base of £768.7 million at 30 June 2022 (31 March 2022: £784.9 million)

Capital base provides Syncona with a strategic advantage as it looks to fund exciting new opportunities whilst supporting its current portfolio

Continued clinical progress across our clinical stage companies during the period

Anaveon announced encouraging initial clinical data in the Phase I/II study of ANV419

Autolus Therapeutics (Autolus) made progress across its portfolio of candidates including in its lead programme, obe-cel in adult acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL)

o Published positive data at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress in AUTO1/22 in paediatric ALL, AUTO4 in T cell lymphoma and obe-cel in a number of indications

o The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to its lead obe-cel programme in adult ALL which is currently advancing through a pivotal trial

Pre-clinical companies delivering on operational plans and progressing towards the clinic