London, UK - July 10, 2024 - Quell Therapeutics Ltd ("Quell"), a world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, announces the appointment of Luke Beshar as Independent Chair of its Board of Directors. He succeeds Martin Murphy, Quell's founding Chair.

Luke is a seasoned biopharmaceutical leader with a proven track record of more than 35 years of strategic development, financial and transactional experience from his Board and C-suite executive roles at several innovative, high-growth public and private companies.

He currently serves as Chair of Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a US Nasdaq-listed immune-oncology company and Chair of Inotrem S.A., an advanced clinical-stage company developing targeted immunotherapies for acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes.

Previously Luke served as Non-executive Director (NED) and Chair of the Audit Committee of Omega Therapeutics, Inc., a US Nasdaq-listed company pioneering a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting mRNA-encoded therapeutics, a NED and Chair of the Compensation and Audit Committees at immune-oncology company Trillium Therapeutics, Inc., from 2014 until it was acquired by Pfizer in 2021, and NED and Chair of the Audit Committee at gene therapy company REGENXBIO, Inc., from 2015 (pre-IPO) to 2021.

Prior to this, Luke was Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from November 2007 until it was acquired by Shire plc (now part of Takeda) in 2015, and EVP and CFO of Cambrex Corporation, from 2002 to 2007.

Iain McGill, CEO of Quell, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Luke to our Board at this important time for Quell, as we advance the LIBERATE Phase 1/2 trial with QEL-001, a potentially transformational therapy for liver transplant patients, and further explore the potential of multi-modular CAR-Treg cell therapy in major immune disorders. Luke's extensive experience and expertise in the biopharma industry will be crucial as we execute our strategy to build a truly world-class company."

Luke Beshar added: "Quell is making huge strides pioneering a new paradigm in cell therapy for immune-related disorders; one that has the potential to make a significant and highly positive impact on patients' lives. I am honored to join the Company at such an exciting time and look forward to working with the Board and talented team to help deliver on the huge potential of Treg cell therapy."

Mr. Beshar holds a B.S. degree in Accounting and Finance from Michigan State University, is a graduate of The Executive Program at the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Quell Therapeutics

Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies that aim to harness, direct and optimize their immune suppressive properties to address serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.

The Company is leveraging its pioneering Foxp3 Phenotype Lock™ technology, unique multi-modular platform and integrated manufacturing capabilities to design and develop a pipeline of highly engineered Treg cell therapies with greater potential for persistence, potency and stability than earlier generations of Treg cell therapy approaches.

Quell's lead candidate QEL-001 is being developed to induce operational tolerance following liver transplantation, with the potential to protect the post-transplant liver without the need for chronic immunosuppressive medications. Quell is also advancing additional programs in neuroinflammatory and autoimmune diseases internally and in partnership with AstraZeneca. www.quell-tx.com.

Contacts

Luke Henry, Chief Business OfficerQuell Therapeutics

IR@quell-tx.com

Media: Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Sandi GreenwoodMEDiSTRAVA

Quell-Tx@Medistrava.com

Investors: Corey Davis, PhDLifeSci Advisors

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com