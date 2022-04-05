Log in
    BACT   GG00B8P59C08

SYNCONA LIMITED

(BACT)
Syncona : Resolution Therapeutics Announces a £10m Extended Series A Financing from Syncona Ltd

04/05/2022 | 02:18am EDT
Broadening research pipeline into allogeneic macrophages for the treatment of liver disease -

London, 5 April, 2022 - Resolution Therapeutics Limited ("Resolution"), a biopharmaceutical company developing macrophage cell therapy to treat advanced liver disease, today announced the completion of a £10m extension to the Series A financing from Syncona Ltd ("Syncona"). This follows the £26.6m Series A investment by Syncona announced in December 2020, after a successful collaboration with the University of Edinburgh Centre for Regenerative Medicine, which has provided the foundation of Resolution's technology platform.

Resolution is developing macrophage cell therapies to repair inflammatory organ damage, with a focus on treatment of end-stage chronic liver disease. Macrophages are cells of the innate immune system which orchestrate the body's defence against infection and injury; the company is built upon more than a decade of work in the Founders' laboratories characterising the role of macrophages in organ repair, including the liver, both in the pre-clinical and clinical settings.

This extended Series A funding will allow Resolution to continue to develop its autologous macrophage cell therapies alongside broadening its research activity into the development of an allogeneic platform to produce "off-the-shelf" macrophage cell therapies.

"We are pleased to support Resolution, the leading developer of macrophage cell therapies for patients with advanced liver disease," said Martin Murphy, Chief Executive of Syncona Investment Management Limited and Board Director of Resolution. "The company has made strong progress in developing its autologous platform and the addition of an allogeneic platform to will help to ensure that its products can treat the broadest possible group of patients."

"There is strong momentum behind Resolution and we are expanding the expertise within the organisation, whilst progressing our platform and programs," added Edward Hodgkin, Partner of Syncona Investment Management Limited, who serves as Chairman and CEO of Resolution. "Our proprietary understanding of the properties of macrophages required for organ repair puts us in a unique position to develop both autologous and allogeneic macrophage cell therapy, where the balance between macrophage function and prevention of immune rejection will be key to success."

- Ends -

Further information:

JW Communications

Julia Wilson

+44 (0)7818 430877

juliawilsonuk@gmail.com

Notes for Editors:

About Resolution

Resolution Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing macrophage cell therapies to treat advanced liver disease. The Company is built upon more than a decade of work in the Founders' laboratories characterising the role of macrophages in organ repair, including the liver, both in the pre-clinical and clinical settings. Resolution will discover, develop, and take to market macrophage cell therapies based on its proprietary platform of macrophage biology, cell engineering and manufacturing processes. www.resolution-tx.com

About Syncona

Syncona (LON: SYNC) is a healthcare company focused on founding, building and funding a portfolio of global leaders in life science. Our purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by founding and building companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need.

Our strategy is to found, build and fund companies around exceptional science to create a dynamic portfolio of 15-20 globally leading healthcare businesses for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We focus on developing treatments for patients by working in close partnership with world-class academic founders and management teams. Our strategic balance sheet underpins our strategy enabling us to take a long-term view as we look to improve the lives of patients with no or few treatment options, build sustainable life science companies and deliver strong risk-adjusted returns to shareholders.

Disclaimer

Syncona Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 06:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
