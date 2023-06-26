Eli Gilsohn, Vice President, Intellectual Property

London, 26 June 2023 - Resolution Therapeutics Limited ("Resolution"), a biopharmaceutical company developing macrophage cell therapies to treat advanced liver disease, today announced the strengthening of its Management team with the appointments of Eli Gilsohn - Vice President, Intellectual Property; Shazia Rahman - Vice President, Human Resources; and Esther Kitto - Vice President, Clinical Operations. All three are seasoned professionals with extensive experience in their respective fields.

Eli Gilsohn is an Intellectual Property executive with over 20 years in the life sciences industry, specialising in leading global IP strategy of biotech and pharma companies from start-ups to multinationals. He joins Resolution from Tropic Biosciences where he served as Vice President, Intellectual Property, established the IP team, oversaw all IP aspects relating to gene editing technologies for development of tropical crops and supported the company through multiple investment rounds and the spin-out of a daughter company, Laverock Therapeutics. Prior to joining Tropic Biosciences, Eli was Principal Patent Counsel at Quark Pharmaceuticals, responsible for IP strategy related to the company's siRNA-based clinical-stage therapeutics. He also held positions in leading private practice firms both in the UK and Israel. He holds a PhD in Molecular Genetics from the Weizmann Institute of Science and an MBA specialising in Bio-Medical Management from the Faculty of Business at The College of Management (Israel).

Shazia Rahman has over 25 years of life sciences industry experience and joins Resolution from Ergomed Plc where she served as Head of Human Resources. In this role she was responsible for delivering the people elements of the business on its growth journey, both organically and through M&A. She held a global role and built the HR infrastructure that served the needs of the business. Shazia brings to Resolution a wealth of experience of creating and leading Centres of Excellence in Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, Total Rewards, HR Analytics and HR Business Partnering. Prior to embarking on her HR journey Shazia started her career in ICON Clinical Research as a Clinical Research Associate.There she successfully held several positions within clinical operations, regulatory compliance and resource management before moving to PRA Health Sciences as an Associate Director within Resource Management where she acquired skills in change management, work force planning, staff utilisation, and resource realisation. Shazia holds a BSc (Hons) and a DPhil in Medicinal Chemistry from the University of Sussex.

Esther Kitto has over 30 years of experience in Research & Development and joins Resolution from Gyroscope Therapeutics (A Novartis Company) where she held the role as Executive Director, Clinical Operations. In this role she built up a global clinical team to support a portfolio of clinical studies and was responsible for operational execution of the world's largest gene therapy trial for dry AMD. Prior to Gyroscope Esther worked for GSK, Janssen-Cilag, Schering Plough, MSD and several biotech companies. She has a wealth of experience in the development of a broad range of investigational medicinal products, including ATMPs, and has worked across a range of therapy areas, including ophthalmology, cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, and hepatology. She holds a BSc in Pharmacology, MSc in Information Systems and has completed the Executive Leadership program at the Henley Business School, UK.

Resolution Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing macrophage cell therapies to treat advanced liver disease. The Company is built upon more than a decade of work in the Founders' laboratories characterising the role of macrophages in organ repair, including the liver, both in the pre-clinical and clinical settings. Resolution will discover, develop, and take to market macrophage cell therapies based on its proprietary platform of macrophage biology, cell engineering and manufacturing processes. www.resolution-tx.com