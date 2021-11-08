Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Syncona Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BACT   GG00B8P59C08

SYNCONA LIMITED

(BACT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Summary

Syncona Says Sanofi to Invest up to $60 Million in Gyroscope Therapeutics

11/08/2021 | 08:52am EST
By Ian Walker

Syncona Ltd. said Monday that Sanofi has agreed to invest up to $60 million in its portfolio company Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings PLC.

The London-listed life-sciences investment company said that the French pharma major will initially invest $40 million in Gyroscope with the rest subject to a future investment round.

Sanofi will be entitled to appoint a research and development executive to Gyroscope's clinical advisory board to advise on Gyroscope's GT005 gene therapy. It will also have first refusal on certain potential deals for GT005 in select geographies.

Syncona will retain a 49% shareholding in Gyroscope following Sanofi's initial investment.

Shares at 1337 GMT were up 9.30 pence, or 4.7%, at 208.50 pence.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-21 0852ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GYROSCOPE THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
SANOFI -0.29% 88.23 Real-time Quote.12.40%
SYNCONA LIMITED 5.05% 209.3975 Delayed Quote.-23.68%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 586 M 793 M 793 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 328 M 1 792 M 1 798 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SYNCONA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Syncona Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCONA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 199,20 GBX
Average target price 271,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Managers and Directors
Martin Patrick Murphy Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Kristian Soderstrom Chief Financial Officer
Melanie Gee Chairman
Markus John Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Nicholas David Moss Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNCONA LIMITED-23.68%1 792
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION24.33%9 676
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.31.04%6 187
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND27.23%4 634
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION54.34%3 249
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.47%2 642