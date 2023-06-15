Syncona : Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 March 2023

We believe our sustainability agenda is important in ensuring our business and our portfolio companies are able to deliver on our shared mission - to get products to patients who really need them."

SYNCONA LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023

Over the last two years at Syncona, we have created and developed a Sustainability and Responsible Investment Approach from the ground up. I am really proud of the progress we have made embedding and formalising the core principles across the business and in our management of the portfolio companies. We have seen evidence that our framework is both impactful and pragmatic and whilst I expect our approach to continue to evolve, I believe our policies work well. In terms of our social impact, our unwavering focus on transforming the lives of patients has meant that we have seen Autolus Therapeutics (Autolus) meet the primary endpoint in its pivotal study for obe-cel, a product being developed to treat patients with adult acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL). This product is demonstrating significant potential and we are working closely with Autolus as it navigates this late stage of development. 92% Response to Employee Engagement Survey

Without detracting from the focus of developing transformational medicines, I am also proud that the team continue to make such a significant contribution to the life science industry more broadly. This comes in many forms, but particularly through broad knowledge sharing at industry events. In our work with the portfolio companies, we have continued to see strong engagement from their leadership teams and improvement in year on year reporting from responding companies. We have provided increased data and reported on our progress later in the report. On our people, our Chief Human Resources Officer, Fiona Langton-Smith, has had another impactful year, most critically helping further evolve our organisational structure to scale for growth and also driving an employee engagement survey which really enabled us to engage with the culture at Syncona to understand what we can do to improve it. 16 Clinical data read-outs across the portfolio