  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Syncona Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BACT   GG00B8P59C08

SYNCONA LIMITED

(BACT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:01:02 2023-05-30 am EDT
153.90 GBX   -0.06%
Syncona investee Freeline swings to first-quarter profit

05/30/2023 | 09:32am EDT
Syncona Ltd - London-based investor in healthcare companies - Reports first-quarter results of investee Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC. Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Freeline swings to a pretax profit of USD1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, from a pretax loss of USD27.0 million last year. Profit is boosted by a reduction in expenses. Research & development expenses narrow to USD11.0 million from USD20.0 million, and total operating expenses similarly decrease to USD20.1 million from USD28.1 million.

Looking forward, Freeline expects that its existing level of cash and cash equivalents will allow it to fund its planned operations into the second quarter of 2024. Chief Executive Officer Michael Parini says: "We continue to make significant strides as a company in driving greater focus, financial discipline, and operational efficiency."

Current market price: 153.80 pence, down 0.1% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 24%

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 18,7 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net income 2022 8,84 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net cash 2022 0,28 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
P/E ratio 2022 122x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 031 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales 2022 57,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 180
Free-Float 97,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 154,00 GBX
Average target price 234,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
Managers and Directors
Martin Patrick Murphy Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Kristian Soderstrom Chief Financial Officer
Melanie Gee Chairman
Markus John Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Christopher John Hollowood Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNCONA LIMITED-14.92%1 273
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)13.90%62 159
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.67%23 532
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-2.01%10 872
LIFCO AB (PUBL)33.74%9 769
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-8.96%9 614
