Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Syncona Limited    BACT   GG00B8P59C08

SYNCONA LIMITED

(BACT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Syncona : Appoints Kenneth Galbraith as Executive in Residence

04/08/2021 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ken has worked as a life sciences executive, director, investor and advisor across North America in the growth of both private and NASDAQ-listed companies from an early-stage through commercialisation. He began his career in 1987 as Chief Financial Officer at QLT, Canada's first biotechnology company, where he was instrumental in growing the company to over 500 employees, gaining market approvals for several new medicines and achieving peak market capitalisation of $5 billion at the time of his departure in 2000.

Ken also has almost a decade of experience in the management of venture capital funds and new company formation. During his career, he has played a pivotal role in the development of many successful biotechnology companies, including AnorMED where, as Executive Chair, he steered the company to a $584 million buyout by Genzyme. Ken has also worked with Macrogenics (MGNX), Alder Pharmaceuticals (sold to Lundbeck), Celator Pharmaceuticals (sold to Jazz Pharma), Novadaq (sold to Stryker), Profound Medical (PROF), Fairhaven Pharmaceuticals (sold to Liminal Bio), Tekmira (merged with OnCore), Angiotech (ANPI), and Aquinox (AQXP) among others.

Martin Murphy, CEO, Syncona Investment Management Limited, said: 'We are pleased to expand our team with the appointment of Ken as Executive in Residence. He brings invaluable experience in both biotech company building and venture capital and will play an important role in supporting our portfolio companies as they scale. We look forward to working with him.'

Ken Galbraith, Executive in Residence, Syncona Investment Management Limited, said: 'I look forward to working closely with the impressive team at Syncona and its portfolio companies. Syncona is a global leader in translating highly innovative science and building globally leading companies. I hope to utilize the skills and experience gained during my biotech career to help Syncona execute on its ambitions.'

Disclaimer

Syncona Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SYNCONA LIMITED
02:36aSYNCONA  : Appoints Kenneth Galbraith as Executive in Residence
PU
04/01SYNCONA  : Autolus Therapeutics Receives PRIME designation for AUTO1 for the tre..
PU
03/31Syncona's Achilles Therapeutics Prices $175.5 Million US IPO
MT
03/31SYNCONA  : Freeline to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences (1)
PU
03/26SYNCONA  : Gyroscope Therapeutics Mulls US IPO In 2021
MT
03/26SYNCONA  : Raises Gyroscope Therapeutics Stake to 54% with $42 Million Investmen..
MT
03/25SYNCONA  : Achilles Therapeutics Eyes $175.5 Million in US IPO
MT
03/25SYNCONA  : Anaveon receives CTA approval to start a Phase I/II study to evaluate..
PU
03/24SYNCONA : Gene and cell therapy overview
PU
03/24SYNCONA  : Corporate presentation - March
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 767 M 1 056 M 1 056 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 651 M 2 275 M 2 273 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SYNCONA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Syncona Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCONA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 270,00 GBX
Last Close Price 248,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,42%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Melanie Gee Chairman
John Bradshaw Investment Manager
Nicholas David Moss Senior Independent Director
Thomas Alexander Gavin Henderson Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Keen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNCONA LIMITED-4.79%2 275
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION13.03%8 388
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND10.80%3 931
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION47.13%3 080
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.26.81%2 599
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.7.78%2 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ