Syncona : Appoints Kenneth Galbraith as Executive in Residence

Ken has worked as a life sciences executive, director, investor and advisor across North America in the growth of both private and NASDAQ-listed companies from an early-stage through commercialisation. He began his career in 1987 as Chief Financial Officer at QLT, Canada's first biotechnology company, where he was instrumental in growing the company to over 500 employees, gaining market approvals for several new medicines and achieving peak market capitalisation of $5 billion at the time of his departure in 2000.

Ken also has almost a decade of experience in the management of venture capital funds and new company formation. During his career, he has played a pivotal role in the development of many successful biotechnology companies, including AnorMED where, as Executive Chair, he steered the company to a $584 million buyout by Genzyme. Ken has also worked with Macrogenics (MGNX), Alder Pharmaceuticals (sold to Lundbeck), Celator Pharmaceuticals (sold to Jazz Pharma), Novadaq (sold to Stryker), Profound Medical (PROF), Fairhaven Pharmaceuticals (sold to Liminal Bio), Tekmira (merged with OnCore), Angiotech (ANPI), and Aquinox (AQXP) among others.

Martin Murphy, CEO, Syncona Investment Management Limited, said: 'We are pleased to expand our team with the appointment of Ken as Executive in Residence. He brings invaluable experience in both biotech company building and venture capital and will play an important role in supporting our portfolio companies as they scale. We look forward to working with him.'

Ken Galbraith, Executive in Residence, Syncona Investment Management Limited, said: 'I look forward to working closely with the impressive team at Syncona and its portfolio companies. Syncona is a global leader in translating highly innovative science and building globally leading companies. I hope to utilize the skills and experience gained during my biotech career to help Syncona execute on its ambitions.'