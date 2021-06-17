Syncona : Final Results for the period ending 31 March 2021 06/17/2021 | 02:08am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 17th June 2021 Syncona Limited Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2021 Good progress despite challenging backdrop with positive momentum across an expanded portfolio of 11 companies Syncona Ltd, ("Syncona"), a leading healthcare company focused on founding, building and funding a portfolio of global leaders in life science, today announces its Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2021. Financial performance Net assets of £1,300.3 million (2020: £1,246.5 million); 193.8p 1 per share (2020: 185.6p

per share), a NAV total return of 4.4 per cent 2 (2020: (13.3) per cent)

per share (2020: 185.6p per share), a NAV total return of 4.4 per cent (2020: (13.3) per cent) Life science portfolio, valued at £722.1 million (2020: £479.5 million), a 11.8 per cent

return 3 (2020: (18.0) 4 per cent return)

return (2020: (18.0) per cent return) Capital base 5 of £578.2 million at 31 March 2021 (2020: £767.0 million); £189.2 million

of capital deployment (2020: £206.3 million) Expanding and diversified portfolio of 11 companies built on Syncona strategy Two new Syncona companies founded (Resolution Therapeutics and Purespring Therapeutics) and one new company (Neogene Therapeutics) added to the portfolio

Closed down Azeria Therapeutics (Azeria), as pre-clinical data did not support further investment Good clinical and operational progress despite challenges of COVID-19 pandemic Four clinical stage companies with eight clinical data read-outs and good progress towards key clinical milestones across the portfolio

read-outs and good progress towards key clinical milestones across the portfolio Autolus Therapeutics (Autolus) prioritised its pivotal study for its AUTO1 programme based on the positive data generated to date and decided to seek to partner the AUTO3 programme following data published at the American Society of Haematology meeting in December 2020

Quell Therapeutics (Quell) and Anaveon nominated first clinical candidates and SwanBio Therapeutics (SwanBio) expects to enter the clinic with its first programme in CY2022

Post period end, Freeline Therapeutics (Freeline) dosed a further patient in its second clinical programme in Fabry Disease and Autolus published further encouraging durability data in its AUTO1 programme

Continuing to attract high calibre talent to lead portfolio companies Portfolio companies accessing £770 million from leading investors at valuation uplifts Fully diluted, please refer to note 14 in the financial statements Alternative performance measure, please refer to glossary Alternative performance measure, please refer to glossary Figure previously reported as (25) per cent return based on TWWR methodology; see glossary for further details Refer to glossary 1 £770.0 million of capital raised across the portfolio across nine financings; £585.0 million raised from external investors

Two companies listed on NASDAQ (Freeline and Achilles Therapeutics (Achilles)) raising gross proceeds of $354.6 million (£264.9 million) 6

Listed portfolio companies are funded to reach their next key milestones; share prices have been volatile but Syncona is focused on fundamentals and remains positive about companies' investment theses Chief Financial Officer of Syncona Investment Management Limited to retire John Bradshaw, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to retire with Rolf Soderstrom joining as CFO, bringing 30 years' experience from senior roles in finance, most recently at BTG plc Strengthening the Syncona platform to support further scale Three further additions to the senior team, including Head of Research & Development (R&D), Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Executive in Residence

Launched Sustainability Policy with plan to formally integrate sustainability considerations into investment process and the management of portfolio companies and published first Sustainability Report post-period end

post-period end Continued to build out our platform to deliver diversified portfolio aiming to deliver value over the long-term Outlook Positive data generated from our clinical pipeline will be the main driver of value and while not without risk, we have a number of portfolio companies approaching key clinical milestones. In particular, we expect: Freeline to have three clinical stage programmes by year-end CY2021: Initiate Phase I/II dose confirmation study in Haemophilia B in CY2021, targeting entry to pivotal study mid CY2023 Progress dose escalation of Phase I/II study in Fabry Disease to dose additional patients during CY2021 and present clinical data by year-end Initiated Phase I/II dose-finding study in Gaucher expected to be in the clinic by year-end CY2021

Gyroscope Therapeutics (Gyroscope) expects to report interim data in CY2021 from its Phase I/II trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD)

(Gyroscope) expects to report interim data in CY2021 from its Phase I/II trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD) Achilles to enrol patients for higher dose clonal neo-antigen therapies in its non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma programmes in second half CY2021 and dose patients in first half CY2022

to enrol patients for higher dose clonal neo-antigen therapies in its non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma programmes in second half CY2021 and dose patients in first half CY2022 Autolus to progress its pivotal study in AUTO1 adult ALL and provide data update in CY2022

to progress its pivotal study in AUTO1 adult ALL and provide data update in CY2022 SwanBio to enter the clinic with lead programme in CY2022

to enter the clinic with lead programme in CY2022 Anaveon expected to dose first patient in its lead programme in the coming weeks and to publish initial data from Phase I/II trial for selective IL-2 agonist before the end of CY2021

expected to dose first patient in its lead programme in the coming weeks and to publish initial data from Phase I/II trial for selective IL-2 agonist before the end of CY2021 Quell to enter the clinic with lead programme in FY2021/2 Having deployed £189.2 million last year, as our companies enter the clinic, we expect them to conduct new financings continuing to benefit from external specialist investors. Our liquid capital 6 At IPO base provides us with a strategic advantage, which we will leverage to continue funding our companies to progress their business plans. We expect to deploy between £100 million and £175 million this year. This covers our existing portfolio companies with several set to enter the clinic and continue to progress their programmes through clinical development. In addition, it also covers the foundation of new companies as we seek exciting new opportunities across a range of therapeutic areas. Martin Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Syncona Investment Management Limited, said: "Against the unprecedented backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Syncona has made good progress in the year and the value of innovative new medicines has never been clearer. Encouragingly, where previously delayed, clinical trials are resuming across the portfolio and our companies are well funded, having raised £770m over the year, to deliver on significant clinical milestones. Whilst we recognise that volatility in the public markets has affected our public holdings' valuations, we remain focused on delivering value over the long-term. I am pleased to say that, with three new companies added to the portfolio during the year, we have 11 companies as we stand today and are on track to build a diversified portfolio of 15-20 companies with our own balance sheet and our portfolio companies' ability to access third party capital providing a significant strategic advantage. Moreover, we have made strong progress in strengthening our team, organisational capability and developing our approach to sustainability, readying the business to scale. We also continue to seek a wide range of exciting new opportunities and believe our liquid capital base, exciting portfolio of companies and expert team positions us strongly to deliver value over the long-term." Enquiries Syncona Ltd Annabel Clay/ Fergus Witt Tel: +44 (0) 20 3981 7940 FTI Consulting Ben Atwell / Natalie Garland-Collins / Tim Stamper Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 About Syncona: Syncona's purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by founding and building a portfolio of global leaders in life science to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. Our strategy is to found, build and fund companies around exceptional science to create a diversified portfolio of 15-20 globally leading healthcare businesses for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We focus on developing treatments for patients by working in close partnership with world-class academic founders and management teams. Our balance sheet underpins our strategy enabling us to take a long-term view as we look to improve the lives of patients with no or poor treatment options, build sustainable life science companies and deliver strong risk- adjusted returns to shareholders. Copies of this press release, a company results presentation, and other corporate information can be found on the company website at: www.synconaltd.com. Forward-looking statements - this announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the portfolio of investments of Syncona Limited. These statements and forecasts involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, many companies in the Syncona Limited portfolio are conducting scientific research and clinical trials where the outcome is inherently uncertain and there is significant risk of negative results or adverse events arising. In addition, many companies in the Syncona Limited portfolio have yet to commercialise a product and their ability to do so may be affected by operational, commercial and other risks. Chair statement, Melanie Gee When I wrote to you last year, the pandemic was in its infancy and no one could have envisaged just how far reaching its impact would be across the globe and every sector of society. I am proud of how adaptive, resilient and agile all our people have been, both those in the Syncona team and those in our portfolio companies. The senior management teams have delivered good progress during the year internally and across our portfolio, often adopting new and flexible ways of working. The pandemic has brought the life science industry to the forefront of global events and has demonstrated the importance of innovation and collaboration between scientists, industry and governments. All these elements have come together to deliver effective vaccines in previously unthinkable time frames. The widespread rollout of vaccines - on a global basis - is a requirement to beating the pandemic and returning the world to normality. The impact of the pandemic has also clearly highlighted other areas where accelerated change on a global scale must happen, namely deep social inequalities and the very urgent need to change our actions to restore our planet to health, for future generations. In delivering our purpose, we are committed to play our part in supporting the acceleration of change to address societal inequalities and the sustainability of our global environment. Successfully navigating challenging times In the business, we faced a year of challenges and opportunities in FY2020/1. We have prioritised the safety and wellbeing of our employees throughout the pandemic and supported the leadership teams in our portfolio companies to embrace their employees in a similar way. Consistent with our strong culture, team members have also supported each other as they have adapted to new working practices. We concluded the refinement of our purpose and values during FY2020/1. All our employees and the Board contributed to this important exercise and its value to our business has been clearly demonstrated as the senior management team has navigated the impact of the pandemic. The team demonstrated resolute focus on our purpose to extend and enhance human life and unwavering commitment as they worked with our portfolio companies to drive continued progress. They have added to our pipeline of potential new ideas and engaged leading academics as we have sought to found new companies that we believe can be the next global leaders. Alongside building our portfolio, the senior management team has been working on plans to scale the business to support our ambitious growth targets. These include improving the idea generation process and the speed and quality of company creation. In order to support these plans, I am pleased to welcome the three new team members that we have appointed to the senior leadership team, who bring a cross-section of deep and relevant expertise as the company continues to scale. The enlarged leadership team will be taking these plans forward during FY2021/2. Portfolio progress During the year we founded two new companies and made an investment in another early stage company versus our target of two to three new companies per year. This takes the number of companies in our portfolio to 11, against our plan to create a diversified portfolio of 15-20 companies with a goal of delivering three to five companies in which we retain a significant ownership position to the point of product approval over a rolling 10 year basis. Founding a new Syncona company is inherently high risk as each of our portfolio companies is seeking to develop an effective treatment based on innovative science, typically for a disease for which there is no or poor treatment options at present. Our investment team has a successful track record in this area. As active investment managers, they embrace continuous improvement and their processes are carefully structured to ensure that at each step of the way, emerging data continues to support the investment thesis, the risk profile remains acceptable and additional funding is carefully controlled. Not all of our portfolio companies will succeed, the investment team may choose to close down one of our companies if the data does not support our investment thesis. In addition, we may receive attractive offers from third parties for some of our companies at a stage in their path to product approval. This is why we target a portfolio of 15 to 20 of these companies. As the investment team builds out our portfolio, it is their responsibility to ensure that the overall portfolio is also well diversified across life science technologies and stages of development, with appropriate amounts invested. We have reported a NAV total return of 4.4 per cent with NAV of £1,300.3 million at year end. Syncona and our underlying portfolio companies are well-funded, and we expect to deliver a rich stream of clinical data over the next 12-36 months. Against this background, the investment team is expecting a small reduction in the investment spend during FY2021/2. Our strategic, liquid capital pool7 of £578.2 million provides us with sufficient capital to found new portfolio companies and our existing companies to deliver key milestones for some years to come. Engaging our stakeholders and our role in society The Syncona Board is committed to conducting its business in a way that is both economically sound and socially and environmentally responsible and we must ensure that Syncona is governed taking account of the interests of all stakeholders, including employees, patients, society as a whole and the planet. We seek to understand our stakeholders' views and ensure that their interests are appropriately considered in board discussions and decision making. During the year, the Board has had direct engagement with a number of our stakeholders, both internal and external, and received reports from the senior management team on engagement with others. Throughout the pandemic and ongoing, through CEO Martin Murphy, we have provided our support externally in areas where we can add most value, particularly as the UK Government considers its support to accelerate the growth of the life sciences industry in this country. Martin continues to contribute to the Prime Minister's Build Back Better Council. A core part of our social contribution, outside of the day-to-day work that we do, has always been our donation (currently 0.35 per cent of NAV) to charity with a strong commitment to The Syncona Foundation (the "Foundation"). The Foundation was set up in 2012 with charitable objectives focusing on the prevention, treatment, cure and ultimately eradication of cancer and other diseases, as well as other charitable activities. Since that time, it has donated to charities which are having a significant impact across the UK and throughout the world. The charities the Foundation supports have faced immense challenges throughout the pandemic, and we are proud that our support has helped them to continue their important work during this time. Sustainable impact We are very conscious of the wider contribution we can and do make across our communities and more broadly. In early FY2020/1 we decided to undertake a significant piece of work to help us define clearly what sustainability means for Syncona and how we can maximise our 7 Refer to glossary This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Syncona Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 06:07:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SYNCONA LIMITED 02:08a SYNCONA : Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2021 PU 02:08a SYNCONA : Final Results for the period ending 31 March 2021 PU 06/16 SYNCONA : Freeline Doses Second Patient of Phase 1/2 MARVEL-1 Clinical Trial fo.. PU 06/14 SYNCONA LIMITED : annual earnings release 05/18 Earnings Flash (SYNC.L) SYNCONA LIMITED Posts Q1 Loss $-0.98 MT 05/07 SYNCONA : Gyroscope Therapeutics Shelves US IPO MT 05/04 SYNCONA : Achilles Corporate Presentation - May 2021 PU 05/04 UPDATE : Syncona's Gyroscope Therapeutics Unit Sets Share Count, Price Range for.. MT 05/04 SYNCONA : Gyroscope Therapeutics Unit Sets Share Count, Price Range for US IPO MT 04/26 SYNCONA : Autolus Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results o.. PU