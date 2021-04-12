Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Syncona Limited    BACT   GG00B8P59C08

SYNCONA LIMITED

(BACT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Syncona : Resolution Therapeutics Appoints Lisa Bright to its Board of Directors

04/12/2021 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Resolution Therapeutics Limited ('Resolution'), a biopharmaceutical company developing macrophage cell therapy to treat chronic diseases characterised by life-threatening inflammatory organ damage, today announced the appointment of Lisa Bright as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Lisa's appointment brings skills to the Board instrategic, commercial and operational leadership in global market leading pharmaceutical and emerging biotech companiesgained over her 30-year career in the industry.

'I am very pleased to welcome Lisa to our Board of Directors. She is an accomplished executive with a strong track record of leading organisations as they transition from development stage to successful commercialisation,' said Edward Hodgkin, Partner of Syncona Investment Management Limited who serves as Chairman and CEO of Resolution. 'We expect Lisa to provide many valuable insights as we develop and bring to market a pipeline of macrophage cell therapies designed to stimulate organ repair following chronic inflammatory disease.'

Between 2014 and Jan 2021, Lisa Bright served on the executive team of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of novel therapeutics in liver disease as President International and, prior to that, Chief Commercial and Corporate Affairs Officer. Previously, Lisa held various Vice President positions at Gilead Sciences Inc., including Head of HCV launch planning ex-US, Regional General Manager of Northern Europe and Head of Government Affairs ex-US. Lisa also held VP-level general management and commercial roles at GlaxoSmithKline plc. Lisa is a Non-Executive Director at Ascendis Pharma A/S, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc and Immedica Pharma AB.

'It's an important time to join Resolution as its lead programme, an engineered macrophage cell therapy to treat patients with compensated liver cirrhosis, progresses towards the clinic,' added Lisa Bright. 'Despite the amazing scientific progress in liver disease over recent years, many patients still progress to cirrhosis, at which stage there are few treatment options. I'm super excited to join Ed and the Board in the development of Resolution's strategic vision and long-term plans as we work with the broader hepatology community.'

Disclaimer

Syncona Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SYNCONA LIMITED
03:19aSYNCONA  : Resolution Therapeutics Appoints Lisa Bright to its Board of Director..
PU
04/08SYNCONA INVESTOR WEBINAR - AUTOLUS : Developing Next Generation Programmed T Cel..
PU
04/08SYNCONA  : Appoints Kenneth Galbraith as Executive in Residence
PU
04/01SYNCONA  : Autolus Therapeutics Receives PRIME designation for AUTO1 for the tre..
PU
03/31Syncona's Achilles Therapeutics Prices $175.5 Million US IPO
MT
03/31SYNCONA  : Freeline to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences (1)
PU
03/26SYNCONA  : Gyroscope Therapeutics Mulls US IPO In 2021
MT
03/26SYNCONA  : Raises Gyroscope Therapeutics Stake to 54% with $42 Million Investmen..
MT
03/25SYNCONA  : Achilles Therapeutics Eyes $175.5 Million in US IPO
MT
03/25SYNCONA  : Anaveon receives CTA approval to start a Phase I/II study to evaluate..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 767 M 1 050 M 1 050 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 632 M 2 239 M 2 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SYNCONA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Syncona Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCONA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 270,00 GBX
Last Close Price 245,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,24%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Melanie Gee Chairman
John Bradshaw Investment Manager
Nicholas David Moss Senior Independent Director
Thomas Alexander Gavin Henderson Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Keen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNCONA LIMITED-5.94%2 239
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.56%8 453
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND10.80%3 920
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION47.87%3 096
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.26.03%2 583
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.77%2 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ