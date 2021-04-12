Syncona : Resolution Therapeutics Appoints Lisa Bright to its Board of Directors

Resolution Therapeutics Limited ('Resolution'), a biopharmaceutical company developing macrophage cell therapy to treat chronic diseases characterised by life-threatening inflammatory organ damage, today announced the appointment of Lisa Bright as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Lisa's appointment brings skills to the Board instrategic, commercial and operational leadership in global market leading pharmaceutical and emerging biotech companiesgained over her 30-year career in the industry.

'I am very pleased to welcome Lisa to our Board of Directors. She is an accomplished executive with a strong track record of leading organisations as they transition from development stage to successful commercialisation,' said Edward Hodgkin, Partner of Syncona Investment Management Limited who serves as Chairman and CEO of Resolution. 'We expect Lisa to provide many valuable insights as we develop and bring to market a pipeline of macrophage cell therapies designed to stimulate organ repair following chronic inflammatory disease.'

Between 2014 and Jan 2021, Lisa Bright served on the executive team of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of novel therapeutics in liver disease as President International and, prior to that, Chief Commercial and Corporate Affairs Officer. Previously, Lisa held various Vice President positions at Gilead Sciences Inc., including Head of HCV launch planning ex-US, Regional General Manager of Northern Europe and Head of Government Affairs ex-US. Lisa also held VP-level general management and commercial roles at GlaxoSmithKline plc. Lisa is a Non-Executive Director at Ascendis Pharma A/S, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc and Immedica Pharma AB.

'It's an important time to join Resolution as its lead programme, an engineered macrophage cell therapy to treat patients with compensated liver cirrhosis, progresses towards the clinic,' added Lisa Bright. 'Despite the amazing scientific progress in liver disease over recent years, many patients still progress to cirrhosis, at which stage there are few treatment options. I'm super excited to join Ed and the Board in the development of Resolution's strategic vision and long-term plans as we work with the broader hepatology community.'