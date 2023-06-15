Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Syncona Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BACT   GG00B8P59C08

SYNCONA LIMITED

(BACT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:05:21 2023-06-15 am EDT
152.28 GBX   -1.50%
03:46aSyncona net asset value falls as cites economic uncertainty, inflation
AN
02:56aStocks set lower after US Fed decision, ahead of ECB
AN
02:29aUK's Syncona Books FY23 Loss; Investment Income Grows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Syncona net asset value falls as cites economic uncertainty, inflation

06/15/2023 | 03:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Syncona Ltd on Thursday reported a lower net asset value per share at the end of March amid a "challenging" backdrop for the biotechnology companies, citing inflation and economic uncertainty.

The healthcare investor announced a net asset value per share of 186.5 pence as at March 31, down from 194.4p at the same time a year prior. Its total NAV return in the financial year that ended March 31 was negative 4.1%, compared to positive 0.3% the year prior.

The company's life science portfolio is valued at GBP604.6 million as of March 31, up 15% from GBP524.9 million a year prior.

Syncona said its performance had been driven by the continued share price declines of its listed holdings, which it said partially reflected the wider market backdrop for biotech companies and the write down of its valuation of SwanBio. Syncona has written down its holding in SwanBio to GBP58.2 million, a GBP51.0 million decline in value during the year.

Looking ahead, the company said that the UK life science landscape "remains exciting and provides a rich set of opportunities," noting UK government support for the sector.

Syncona shares were 2.6% lower at 150.60 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SYNCONA LIMITED
03:46aSyncona net asset value falls as cites economic uncertainty, inflation
AN
02:56aStocks set lower after US Fed decision, ahead of ECB
AN
02:29aUK's Syncona Books FY23 Loss; Investment Income Grows
MT
02:10aSyncona : Full Year Results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2023
PU
02:10aSyncona : Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 March 2023
PU
02:03aEarnings Flash (SYNC.L) SYNCONA Posts FY23 Loss GBX-8.38
MT
06/13Syncona : Achilles Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences (1)
PU
06/12Syncona launches new gene therapy company with GBP96 million funding
AN
06/12Syncona Launches New Gene Therapy Business With GBP96 Million Initial Funding
MT
06/12Syncona : Beacon Therapeutics launches with £96 million ($120 million) to develop a new ge..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18,7 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net income 2022 8,84 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2022 0,28 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
P/E ratio 2022 122x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 035 M 1 314 M 1 314 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales 2022 57,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 180
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart SYNCONA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Syncona Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCONA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 154,60 GBX
Average target price 234,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
Managers and Directors
Martin Patrick Murphy Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Kristian Soderstrom Chief Financial Officer
Melanie Gee Chairman
Markus John Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Christopher John Hollowood Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNCONA LIMITED-14.59%1 314
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)10.50%61 571
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.27%23 891
HAL TRUST1.67%11 728
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.18.64%10 691
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.31%9 962
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer