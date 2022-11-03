Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Syncona Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BACT   GG00B8P59C08

SYNCONA LIMITED

(BACT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:01 2022-11-03 am EDT
181.30 GBX   +0.17%
10/24Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Pacing Monday Markets as Defensive Sectors Shine
MT
10/24Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Pacing Monday Markets Advance
MT
10/24Applied Genetic Technologies Shares Soar After Company Agrees to Sell to Syncona for $23.5 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Syncona portfolio firm Autolus Therapeutics widens quarterly loss

11/03/2022 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Syncona Ltd on Thursday noted that its portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics PLC had widened its third quarter loss as it continued to progress its candidate pipeline.

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of T-cell immunotherapy products to combat cancer.

Syncona invests in healthcare companies. The London-based firm said its strategy is to "found, build and fund companies around exceptional science to create a diversified portfolio of 15 to 20 globally leading healthcare businesses."

In the third quarter of 2022, Autolus Therapeutics reported a pretax net loss of USD48.9 million, widened from USD39.4 million the previous year.

It reported license revenue of USD2.4 million in the quarter, compared to none last year, but received no grant income, compared to USD236,000 the year prior.

In the same period, research & development costs rose to USD37.6 million from USD32.3 million, primarily relating to the company's obecabtagene autoleucel clinical product candidate.

Syncona did not comment directly on the portfolio firm's results.

Shares in Syncona were down 0.5% at 180.13 pence on Thursday morning in London.

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC -4.47% 2.78 Delayed Quote.-46.44%
SYNCONA LIMITED -0.48% 180.13 Delayed Quote.-14.62%
All news about SYNCONA LIMITED
10/24Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Pacing Monday Markets as Defensive Secto..
MT
10/24Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Pacing Monday Markets Advance
MT
10/24Applied Genetic Technologies Shares Soar After Company Agrees to Sell to Syncona for $2..
MT
10/24Syncona to acquire Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)
AQ
10/24Wall Street Set to Open Higher as Markets Look to Build on Strong Week Ahead of PMI Dat..
MT
10/24US Futures Higher, Looking to Build on Strong Week Ahead of PMI Data
MT
10/24Top Premarket Gainers
MT
10/24Transcript : Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, Syncona Limited - M&A ..
CI
10/24Applied Genetic Technologies Agrees to Sell to Syncona for $23.5 Million Through Tender..
MT
10/24Syncona to acquire retinal therapy firm Applied Genetic Technologies
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 603 M 691 M 691 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 211 M 1 388 M 1 388 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 1 180
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart SYNCONA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Syncona Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCONA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 181,00 GBX
Average target price 242,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Managers and Directors
Martin Patrick Murphy Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Kristian Soderstrom Chief Financial Officer
Melanie Gee Chairman
Markus John Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Christopher John Hollowood Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNCONA LIMITED-14.62%1 388
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.71%50 639
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.08%19 637
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.49%10 543
HAL TRUST-18.86%10 119
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-14.18%9 660