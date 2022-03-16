Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNDX   US87164F1057

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SNDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Syndax Pharmaceuticals : Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

03/16/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Determined to realize a future in which people with

cancer live longer and better than ever before

CORPORATE PRESENTATION | MARCH 2022

Forward-looking statements disclosure

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding future operations, financial results and the financial condition of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax" or the "Company"), including financial position, strategy and plans, the progress, timing, clinical development and scope of clinical trials and the reporting of clinical data for Syndax's product candidates, and Syndax's expectations for liquidity and future operations, are forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, failure of our collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Moreover, Syndax operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in Syndax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Syndax's management to predict all risks, nor can Syndax assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied. Except as required by law, neither Syndax nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Syndax undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Syndax's expectations.

2

2021: Transformative year for Syndax

Initiated AGAVE-201 and AUGMENT-101 pivotal trials

Signed global partnership with Incyte for axatilimab

Presented robust data for SNDX-5613 & axatilimab at ASH

Completed $86.5 M financing

3

High value growth through pipeline development and continued asset acquisition

SNDX-5613:

Axatilimab:

Menin-MLL

Pipeline expansion

Anti-CSF-1R

disruption

Expand beyond R/R acute leukemia

  • Pivotal trials (AUGMENT) ongoing in NPM1 / MLLr acute leukemia
  • Initiate combo trials (ven/aza, chemo), explore maintenance

Expand into earlier lines of cGHVD and fibrotic disease

  • Pivotal (AGAVE) trial ongoing
  • Initiate Phase 2 IPF trial
  • Est. Incyte global partnership with 50:50 US profit split
  • Expand pipeline through BD
    • Targeting assets in late pre-clin to Phase 1
    • Strong balance sheet to support BD efforts

4

SNDX-5613 turns off leukemic transcriptional programs offering potential therapeutic option in patients with clear need

Gene transcription ON

Menin

MLL*

MLLr and mNPM1 Acute Leukemia

Annual global incidence ~25,000

GENE

Leukemia

35-40%AML

In presence of Menin inhibitor

SNDX-5613

MeninMLL*

OFF

GENE

Differentiation

Gene transcription OFF

/ Apoptosis

10-15%ALL

  • 5-yearOS for Adult MLLr <25%
  • 5-yearOS for Adult NPM1c AML 50%
  • Known NPM1c co-mutations offer rational combination approaches

Both subtypes readily diagnosed

MLL* = MLLr or MLL1 wildtype; Adopted from: Uckelmann HJ, et al. Presented at ASH Annual Meeting, 2018

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 20:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:09pSYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS : Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PU
03/07Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
03/04Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
03/02Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Clini..
AQ
03/01SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
03/01SYNDAX : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/01TRANSCRIPT : Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI
03/01SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Clinic..
PU
03/01SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS : Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call
PU
03/01SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dire..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,20 M - -
Net income 2022 -164 M - -
Net cash 2022 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 885 M 885 M -
EV / Sales 2022 108x
EV / Sales 2023 83,1x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,08 $
Average target price 33,83 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Metzger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Briggs W. Morrison President & Director
Alexander Nolte Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dennis G. Podlesak Chairman
Peter Ordentlich Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-26.54%885
MODERNA, INC.-41.68%59 695
LONZA GROUP AG-17.96%49 283
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.79%41 049
SEAGEN INC.-11.00%25 267
CELLTRION, INC.-8.59%20 093