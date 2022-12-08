Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SNDX   US87164F1057

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SNDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
21.07 USD   -3.53%
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/08/2022 | 05:08pm EST
WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that in connection with the hiring, announced on December 5, 2022, of Steve M. Sabus as Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Sabus received an inducement award to purchase up to 220,000 shares of common stock. The stock option has an exercise price per share of $25.44, the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 5, 2022 and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to Mr. Sabus' continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates. Syndax's Board of Directors approved the award as inducement material to Mr. Sabus' employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib (SNDX-5613), a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre 
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
sklahre@syndax.com 
Tel 781.684.9827 

SNDX-G 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-pharmaceuticals-reports-inducement-grant-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301698812.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
