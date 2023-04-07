Advanced search
    SNDX   US87164F1057

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SNDX)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
20.36 USD   +1.29%
03/30Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
03/30Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Neil Gallagher, M.D., Ph.D. as President, Head of Research and Development
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

04/07/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
WALTHAM, Mass., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that on April 3, 2023 the Company granted inducement awards to purchase up to 121,100 shares of common stock to six new employees under the Company's 2023 Inducement Plan. The stock options have an exercise price per share of $20.91, the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 3, 2023 and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the employee's continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre 
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
sklahre@syndax.com 
Tel 781.684.9827 

SNDX-G

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-pharmaceuticals-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301790155.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
