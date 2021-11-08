Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Syndax to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 15, 2021

11/08/2021 | 07:01am EST
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management team will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 15, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: 9558836
Domestic Dial-in Number: (855) 251-6663
International Dial-in Number: (281) 542-4259
Live webcast:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/85k2svad

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website, www.syndax.com.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn

Syndax Contacts

Investor Contact
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
melissa@argotpartners.com
Tel 212.600.1902

Media Contact
Benjamin Kolinski
benjamin.kolinski@gcihealth.com
Tel 862.368.4464

SNDX-G

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-november-15-2021-301418269.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
