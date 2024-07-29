By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals slid nearly 15% in premarket trading Monday after the Food and Drug Administration extended its review of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company's proposed leukemia drug revumenib.

Syndax on Monday said the FDA determined that additional information the Waltham, Mass., company submitted at the agency's request constituted a major amendment to its application seeking approval of revumenib, resulting in a three-month extension to the FDA's Sept. 26 target action date to Dec. 26.

Syndax, which is seeking FDA approval of revumenib for patients with relapsed or refractory KMT2Ar acute leukemia, noted that the agency didn't request any additional trials or manufacturing information.

Syndax shares, which closed Friday at $24.49, were recently down more than 14% to $21 in premarket trading.

