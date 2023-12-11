(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Monday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Synectics PLC, up 26% at 132.40 pence, 12-month range 92.40p-141.44p. Expects full-year results to be materially ahead of market expectations, reflecting strong trading in the second half.

The Sheffield, England-based security and surveillance systems firm says this was particularly in the oil and gas market. Synectics finishes the financial year that ended November 30 with a "strong" order book, totalling GBP28.6 million, up 17% from GBP24.4 million a year earlier.

----------

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC, up 5.8% at 2.01 pence, 12-month range 3.95p-1.80p. The agricultural company says palm oil production soars to a record high at its Ayenouan project in Ivory Coast during the month of November. The West Africa-focused firm says the Ayenouan operation "performed well above expectations", producing 3,875 tonnes of crude palm oil in November. This is more than double the 1,535 tonnes produced in the same month last year.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Allergy Therapeutics PLC, down 13% at 1.83p, 12-month range 0.37p-5.66p. The biotechnology firm, focused on allergy vaccines, says cost cuts have helped extend its cash runway. However, sales will be weaker on-year. Sales for the financial year ending June 30 are expected to be weaker than 12 months earlier, though outgoings are to be slightly lower "following cost control initiatives". "While no firm commitments are in place to provide further funding, discussions with certain major shareholders are well advanced," it adds.

----------

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.