IN BRIEF: Synectics to announce appointment of new chair "shortly"

Synectics PLC - Sheffield, England-based security systems company - Says recruitment process for replacement for Chair David Coghlan is progressing positively, and expects to announce the appointment of Coghlan's successor "shortly". The firm first announced Coghlan's intention to retire back in June. Also says Michael Butler, an independent non-executive director, will leave the board upon the conclusion of the firm's financial year ending November 30.

Current stock price: 100.25 pence

12-month change: down 5.4%

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

