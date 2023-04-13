Synectics Gets GBP3.5 Million Saudi Aramco Contract

By Ian Walker

Synectics PLC said Thursday that it has won a 3.5 million pound ($4.4 million) contract to supply specialist camera stations for Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s Zuluf development program.

The security and surveillance systems company said that the systems are expected to be delivered by the end of its financial year on Nov. 30.

"Activity levels in the oil & gas market are now higher than we have seen for some years, and this large contract follows a number of smaller projects already received this year," Chief Executive Paul Webb said.

"The dedicated team at our operations centre continues to work closely with our supply chain partners to ensure that we can meet the increased demand we anticipate in this market in the near future."

Shares at 0745 GMT were up 5.0 pence, or 4.4%, at 117.50 pence.

