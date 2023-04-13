Advanced search
    SNX   GB0007156838

SYNECTICS PLC

(SNX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:27:05 2023-04-13 am EDT
119.00 GBX   +5.78%
04:11aSynectics Gets GBP3.5 Million Saudi Aramco Contract
DJ
04/06SYNECTICS PLC : Final dividend
FA
03/23Synectics : Letter of Availability
PU
Synectics Gets GBP3.5 Million Saudi Aramco Contract

04/13/2023 | 04:11am EDT
By Ian Walker


Synectics PLC said Thursday that it has won a 3.5 million pound ($4.4 million) contract to supply specialist camera stations for Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s Zuluf development program.

The security and surveillance systems company said that the systems are expected to be delivered by the end of its financial year on Nov. 30.

"Activity levels in the oil & gas market are now higher than we have seen for some years, and this large contract follows a number of smaller projects already received this year," Chief Executive Paul Webb said.

"The dedicated team at our operations centre continues to work closely with our supply chain partners to ensure that we can meet the increased demand we anticipate in this market in the near future."

Shares at 0745 GMT were up 5.0 pence, or 4.4%, at 117.50 pence.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 0410ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.34% 87.3 Delayed Quote.1.41%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.77% 32.7 End-of-day quote.1.87%
SYNECTICS PLC 5.78% 119 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 0.21% 83.157 Delayed Quote.1.14%
Financials
Sales 2023 45,4 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
Net income 2023 1,83 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
Net cash 2023 4,27 M 5,33 M 5,33 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,67%
Capitalization 19,0 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 263
Free-Float 41,9%
