Synectics plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides advanced security and surveillance systems. The Company has expertise in providing solutions for specific markets where security and surveillance are critical to operations, such as gaming, oil and gas, public space, transportation and infrastructure. The Company operates through two segments: Systems and Security. Its Systems segment develops, integrates and delivers flexible electronic surveillance solutions based around its proprietary hardware and software, and operates globally across all sectors. The Company's Security segment is focused on the design, delivery, maintenance and management of end-to-end security and surveillance systems for high security and public space applications and operates principally in the United Kingdom. It is engaged in the development of its intellectual property, the fourth-generation Synergy platform and COEX camera station range.

Sector Business Support Services