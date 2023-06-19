Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Synectics plc
  News
  Summary
    SNX   GB0007156838

SYNECTICS PLC

(SNX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:15:32 2023-06-19 am EDT
106.99 GBX   -0.47%
08:16aBank of England Set for 25Bp Rate Hike, But Economic Data Warrants Higher
DJ
08:10aSynectics eyes "significantly" improved second-half trading
AN
06:43aSterling Could Fall if BOE Can't Meet Rate Rise Bets
DJ
Synectics eyes "significantly" improved second-half trading

06/19/2023 | 08:10am EDT
Synectics PLC - Sheffield, England-based security and surveillance systems firm - Says trading in the six months ended May 31 continued in-line with expectations, with good progress being made compared to the same period the year prior. Says progress in the half was underpinned by strong trading in the global oil and gas market. Says this expected to continue into the second half and beyond. Expects results for the year ending November 30 to be weighted to the "seasonally stronger" second half. Consolidated order book at May 31 "materially ahead" of the same date last year, with a "significant" proportion of this expected to trade in the second half. This, alongside a strong pipeline of expected orders, underpins the board's expectations of "significantly" improved trading in the second half.

Synetics will announce its interim results on July 11.

Current stock price: 105.25 pence, down 2.1% in London on Monday afternoon

12-month change: up 4.7%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.07% 76.82 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
SYNECTICS PLC -0.47% 106.99 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
WTI 1.07% 72.125 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
05/02Tlou receives loan to help fund Botswana operations
AN
05/02Synectics plc Announces New Gaming Project in Asia
CI
04/27FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as Energy Struggles -2-
DJ
04/27Naked Wines optimistic; Hotel Chocolat warns on sales
AN
04/27NatWest's 1Q Income, Profit Seen Rising by a -2-
DJ
04/27Sterling, Euro Could Rise But Gains May Be Limited
DJ
04/27Barclays Tops FTSE 100 After Corporate, -2-
DJ
Financials
Sales 2023 45,4 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
Net income 2023 1,83 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
Net cash 2023 4,30 M 5,51 M 5,51 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,86x
Yield 2023 2,79%
Capitalization 18,2 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 263
Free-Float 41,9%
Managers and Directors
Paul Anthony Webb Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amanda Louise Larnder Finance Director & Executive Director
Craig Alaister Wilson Non-Executive Chairman
Steve W. Coggins Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison Vincent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNECTICS PLC-4.44%23
SECOM CO., LTD.27.24%14 485
SECURITAS AB (PUBL)-0.44%4 662
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.3.34%1 004
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-6.26%965
SIS LIMITED5.35%736
