Synectics eyes "significantly" improved second-half trading

Synectics PLC - Sheffield, England-based security and surveillance systems firm - Says trading in the six months ended May 31 continued in-line with expectations, with good progress being made compared to the same period the year prior. Says progress in the half was underpinned by strong trading in the global oil and gas market. Says this expected to continue into the second half and beyond. Expects results for the year ending November 30 to be weighted to the "seasonally stronger" second half. Consolidated order book at May 31 "materially ahead" of the same date last year, with a "significant" proportion of this expected to trade in the second half. This, alongside a strong pipeline of expected orders, underpins the board's expectations of "significantly" improved trading in the second half.

Synetics will announce its interim results on July 11.

Current stock price: 105.25 pence, down 2.1% in London on Monday afternoon

12-month change: up 4.7%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

