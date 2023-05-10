Advanced search
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Syneos Health, Inc.

05/10/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by a consortium of private investment firms. Stockholders will receive $43.00 for each share of Syneos Health stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $7.1 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of Syneos Health, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/synh/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

