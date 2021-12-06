Log in
    SYNH   US87166B1026

SYNEOS HEALTH, INC.

(SYNH)
Syneos Health : Releases Annual Sustainability Report

12/06/2021 | 09:52am EST
Third Report Highlights Substantial Progress Toward Achieving Company's Environmental, Social and Governance Goals, Including DE&I Objectives

MORRISVILLE, N.C.- December 6, 2021 - Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, has released its 2020 Sustainability Report. The Report showcases the Company's continued efforts toward making a positive social impact to achieve its vision - Shortening the distance from lab to life®. Notably, for the five-year period from 2016 to 2020, Syneos Health helped develop or commercialize 92% of novel new drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and 94% of the products granted marketing authorization by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The 2020 Report reinforces the Company's ongoing commitment to advancing a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace, with a continued focus on enabling employees to foster innovation and achieve professional growth. Further, it spotlights the Company's dedication to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the shift to a low-carbon economy.

"Syneos Health is a community of 28,000 people who feel compelled to act with a profound sense of commitment and responsibility when engaging with colleagues, customers, patients and global communities," said Alistair Macdonald, CEO, Syneos Health. "This report is a testament to our collective hard work and determination to be purposeful in all that we do. I am incredibly proud of the strides we have made year-over-year and look forward to being more sustainable and accountable - together."

Report Highlights:

  • Honorable award recognition, including the Forbes 2020 list of World's Best Employers, ranked highest among biopharma outsourcing organizations.
  • Syneos Health's agility and ability to support employees during the pandemic resulted in every item in the Q4 2020 Employee Engagement survey increasing favorably over 2019 levels. Notably:
    • Employee trust in "changes being in our best interest" increased by 11%.
    • Employees who agreed that "the Syneos Health culture supports my health and wellbeing" increased by 15%.
  • Steps to advance Diversity, Equity & Inclusion:
    • Mr. Macdonald joined nearly 2,000 business leaders signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge.
    • Established a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, with Executive oversight.
    • Participation in McKinsey and Company's Black Leadership Academy.

The full 2020 Sustainability Report can be found on the Company's website here.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 28,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers' delivery of important therapies to patients.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact: Press/Media Contact:
Ronnie Speight Gary Gatyas
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Executive Director, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745 +1 908 763 3428
Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com gary.gatyas@syneoshealth.com

Syneos Health Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 14:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
