Syneos Health : Releases Annual Sustainability Report

Third Report Highlights Substantial Progress Toward Achieving Company's Environmental, Social and Governance Goals, Including DE&I Objectives

MORRISVILLE, N.C.- December 6, 2021 - Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, has released its 2020 Sustainability Report. The Report showcases the Company's continued efforts toward making a positive social impact to achieve its vision - Shortening the distance from lab to life®. Notably, for the five-year period from 2016 to 2020, Syneos Health helped develop or commercialize 92% of novel new drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and 94% of the products granted marketing authorization by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The 2020 Report reinforces the Company's ongoing commitment to advancing a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace, with a continued focus on enabling employees to foster innovation and achieve professional growth. Further, it spotlights the Company's dedication to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the shift to a low-carbon economy.

"Syneos Health is a community of 28,000 people who feel compelled to act with a profound sense of commitment and responsibility when engaging with colleagues, customers, patients and global communities," said Alistair Macdonald, CEO, Syneos Health. "This report is a testament to our collective hard work and determination to be purposeful in all that we do. I am incredibly proud of the strides we have made year-over-year and look forward to being more sustainable and accountable - together."

Report Highlights:

Honorable award recognition, including the Forbes 2020 list of World's Best Employers, ranked highest among biopharma outsourcing organizations.

Syneos Health's agility and ability to support employees during the pandemic resulted in every item in the Q4 2020 Employee Engagement survey increasing favorably over 2019 levels. Notably: Employee trust in "changes being in our best interest" increased by 11%. Employees who agreed that "the Syneos Health culture supports my health and wellbeing" increased by 15%.

Steps to advance Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Mr. Macdonald joined nearly 2,000 business leaders signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge. Established a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, with Executive oversight. Participation in McKinsey and Company's Black Leadership Academy.



The full 2020 Sustainability Report can be found on the Company's website here.

