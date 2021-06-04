Syneos Health : Share Repurchase Agreement (Form 8-K)

Share Repurchase Agreement

On June 1, 2021, Syneos Health, Inc. (the 'Company') entered into a Share Repurchase Agreement (the 'Repurchase Agreement') with certain selling stockholders named therein (the 'Selling Stockholders'). Pursuant to the Repurchase Agreement, the Company agreed to repurchase 500,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the 'Common Stock') from the Selling Stockholders in a private transaction for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $40.6 million or $81.20 per share. The repurchase of the Common Stock is expected to close on June 7, 2021. The Company will fund this private repurchase transaction with cash on hand.

The description of the Repurchase Agreement contained herein is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Repurchase Agreement, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Underwriting Agreement

On June 2, 2021, the Company entered into an underwriting agreement (the 'Underwriting Agreement') with BofA Securities, Inc. (the 'Underwriter') and the Selling Stockholders. Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Selling Stockholders agreed to sell 10,851,676 shares of the Company's Common Stock to the Underwriter at a price of $81.20 per share.

Following the closing of this offering and the share repurchase discussed above, Advent International Corporation and its affiliates and Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. and its affiliates will not own any shares of our Common Stock.

The Underwriting Agreement contains customary representations, warranties, and covenants of the Company and also provides for customary indemnification by each of the Company, the Selling Stockholders, and the Underwriter against certain liabilities and customary contribution provisions in respect of those liabilities.

The sale of the Common Stock by the Selling Stockholders was made pursuant to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-3(Registration No. 333-228559),including a prospectus supplement dated June 2, 2021 to the prospectus contained therein dated November 27, 2018, filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b)(7) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The sale of the Common Stock is expected to close on June 7, 2021.

The foregoing description of the Underwriting Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Underwriting Agreement, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits