The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 17, 2022, Syneos disclosed that its reimbursable expenses would likely never recover to pre-pandemic levels and that $3.8 billion of the Company’s Clinical Solutions backlog was at risk of never being collected. On this news, Syneos’s stock price fell $4.01, or 4.8%, to close at $79.36 on February 17, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 2, 2022, Syneos revealed that net new business awards within the Clinical Solutions segment had declined by approximately 34%. Additionally, the Company reduced its expected revenue for 2022 by $185 million. On this news, Syneos’s stock price fell $13.94, or 17.6%, to close at $65.20 on August 2, 2022.

Then, on September 13, 2022, Syneos disclosed that it expected to announce a book-to-bill ratio in its Clinical Solutions segment in the range of 1.05x to 1.15x, excluding reimbursable expenses. On this news, Syneos’s stock price fell $8.65, or 13.6%, to close at $54.72 per share on September 13, 2022.

On November 4, 2022, Syneos revealed that its book-to-bill ratios had fallen lower than expected. Specifically, the Company stated that its Clinical Solutions segment had a reimbursable expenses decline of 87% and a book-to-bill ratio of just 0.18x for the quarter, which was just one-tenth of the new business growth expected. On this news, Syneos’s stock price fell $22.11, or 46.2%, to close at $25.70 on November 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

