Synergia Energy Ltd - India and UK-focused gas production and carbon capture & storage project development company - Completes the installation of a jet pump into the C-77H well at the Cambay field in India. Adds that the artificial lift system at the well is also operational. Says that further announcements will be made regarding production rates once the well has been cleared of fluids and flow rates have been stabilised. The fluids in the wellbore are currently being lifted, Synergia says.

Current stock price: 0.14 pence, up 12% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 7.5%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

