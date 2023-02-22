Advanced search
    OEX   AU0000233538

SYNERGIA ENERGY

(OEX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:24:59 2023-02-22 am EST
0.1205 GBX   -16.90%
07:14aSynergia agrees convertible loan deal, GBP650,000 facility
AN
05:50aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Star Phoenix jumps on AIM readmission
AN
02/01Synergia Energy seeks solution as gas concentrate slows production
AN
Synergia agrees convertible loan deal, GBP650,000 facility

02/22/2023 | 07:14am EST
Synergia Energy Ltd - Perth, Australia-based developer of natural gas assets in India, Indonesia and the UK, formerly called Oilex Ltd - Enters into a convertible loan agreement with "certain, sophisticated and/or professional" shareholders, in which it will secure a new financing facility of GBP650,000.

The loan will have a 5% interest rate maturity date of February 13, 2024 and option date of November 12, 2023. The conversion can take place between the option date and maturity date and will be payable via a 0.08 pence conversion price and a maximum issue of 852.1 million new shares.

Current stock price: 0.13p, down 11%

12-month change: down 39%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.18% 101.8822 Real-time Quote.-47.44%
SYNERGIA ENERGY -16.90% 0.1205 Delayed Quote.114.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 0,14  0,10  0,10 
Net income 2022 -2,06 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net cash 2022 4,46 M 3,06 M 3,06 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 132 884 546x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Synergia Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roland Wessel Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Colin Judd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Arnold Salomon Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Peter Heinz Schwarz Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Graham Bolton Non-Executive Director