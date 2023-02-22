Synergia agrees convertible loan deal, GBP650,000 facility

Synergia Energy Ltd - Perth, Australia-based developer of natural gas assets in India, Indonesia and the UK, formerly called Oilex Ltd - Enters into a convertible loan agreement with "certain, sophisticated and/or professional" shareholders, in which it will secure a new financing facility of GBP650,000.

The loan will have a 5% interest rate maturity date of February 13, 2024 and option date of November 12, 2023. The conversion can take place between the option date and maturity date and will be payable via a 0.08 pence conversion price and a maximum issue of 852.1 million new shares.

Current stock price: 0.13p, down 11%

12-month change: down 39%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.