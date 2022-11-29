IN BRIEF: Synergia requests Australian Securities Exchange delisting

Synergia Energy Ltd - Perth-based developer of natural gas assets in India, Indonesia and the UK, formerly called Oilex Ltd - Says it has communicated with shareholders in relation to the removal of the company from the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange, with relation to how they can sell their securities after the delisting.

On November 18, the company advised it had submitted a formal application for its removal on ASX. Instead, it would be solely quoted on London's AIM market.

Current stock price: 0.089 pence

12-month change: down 48%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

