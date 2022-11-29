Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Synergia Energy Ltd
  News
  Summary
    SYN   AU0000233538

SYNERGIA ENERGY LTD

(SYN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:09 2022-11-28 pm EST
0.001000 AUD    0.00%
IN BRIEF: Synergia requests Australian Securities Exchange delisting

11/29/2022 | 01:00pm EST
Synergia Energy Ltd - Perth-based developer of natural gas assets in India, Indonesia and the UK, formerly called Oilex Ltd - Says it has communicated with shareholders in relation to the removal of the company from the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange, with relation to how they can sell their securities after the delisting.

On November 18, the company advised it had submitted a formal application for its removal on ASX. Instead, it would be solely quoted on London's AIM market.

Current stock price: 0.089 pence

12-month change: down 48%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.21% 335.9866 Real-time Quote.96.51%
SYNERGIA ENERGY LTD 0.00% 0.001 Delayed Quote.-75.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 0,14  0,09  0,09 
Net income 2022 -2,06 M -1,38 M -1,38 M
Net cash 2022 4,46 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,42 M 5,63 M 5,63 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 143 335 016x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart SYNERGIA ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Synergia Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roland Wessel Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Colin Judd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Arnold Salomon Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Peter Heinz Schwarz Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Graham Bolton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNERGIA ENERGY LTD-75.00%6
CHEVRON CORPORATION56.54%344 884
CONOCOPHILLIPS71.57%154 313
EOG RESOURCES, INC.53.83%80 267
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.17%65 630
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION142.43%61 808