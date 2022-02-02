Mr Victorien VANEY

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

TURNOVER

RECORD HIGH REACHED FOR

THE YEAR: €2,696 MILLION

In € million Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change International 425.6 351.8 +21.0% 1,576.6 1,205.8 +30.8% France 290.1 267.9 +8.3% 1,119.8 984.5 +13.7% Total 715.7 619.7 +15.5% 2,696.4 2,190.3 +23.1%

Consolidated turnover for the full year reached €2,696 million, well in excess of the record highs reached in 2019 (€2,642 million), with an increase of 23.1% compared to 2020 (+22.8% like-for-like).

This performance was achieved thanks to the contribution of all the geographical areas where the Group operates, with International, which now accounts for 58.5% of the Group's activity, leading the way.

Growth remained at a high level in the 4th quarter (+15.5%), given an already very high 2020 base.

The year was marked by a very strong growth of International activity, both in Northern Europe (+17.7%) and in Southern Europe (+42.4%) where Italy plays a driving role (€649 million over the year, i.e. more than 24% of the Group's activity). The dynamic created by our multi-sector and multi-customer positioning has contributed greatly to this success.

In France, turnover amounted to €1,119.8 million (€1,072 million excluding digital services) over the full year, still impacted by the deferred workload plans in aeronautics and automotive. A very strong performance was once again achieved in logistics transport and other industries. A sharp rise in activities related to increased household consumption (agri-food, distribution, waste collection and treatment, etc.) was observed during the last quarter, which also benefited from the positive effect of the increase in the minimum wage.

DCS, digital services group, now wholly owned by SYNERGIE, posted turnover of €68.3 million, up 9%, confirming the decision to make it one of the Group's strategic growth axes.

With a very sound financial structure and a strong cash position, SYNERGIE has the necessary means to pursue its development and to make new strategic investments, both in its core businesses and in the digitization of its activities and services.

SYNERGIE is aiming for a turnover of €3 billion in 2022.

