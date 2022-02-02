Log in
    SDG   FR0000032658

SYNERGIE

(SDG)
Turnover - Record high reached for the year: 2,696 million

02/02/2022 | 12:09pm EST
PRESS RELEASE | 2 February 2022, 5.45pm

WWW.SYNERGIE.COM

Leading

French independant

Group in

HR services

5th

European

network

17

Countries worldwide

750

Offices

4,200

Permanent employees

NEXT EVENT

Publication of the 2021 annual results on 30 March 2022 after stock market closes.

Mr Victorien VANEY

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

TURNOVER

RECORD HIGH REACHED FOR

THE YEAR: €2,696 MILLION

In € million

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

International

425.6

351.8

+21.0%

1,576.6

1,205.8

+30.8%

France

290.1

267.9

+8.3%

1,119.8

984.5

+13.7%

Total

715.7

619.7

+15.5%

2,696.4

2,190.3

+23.1%

Consolidated turnover for the full year reached €2,696 million, well in excess of the record highs reached in 2019 (€2,642 million), with an increase of 23.1% compared to 2020 (+22.8% like-for-like).

This performance was achieved thanks to the contribution of all the geographical areas where the Group operates, with International, which now accounts for 58.5% of the Group's activity, leading the way.

Growth remained at a high level in the 4th quarter (+15.5%), given an already very high 2020 base.

The year was marked by a very strong growth of International activity, both in Northern Europe (+17.7%) and in Southern Europe (+42.4%) where Italy plays a driving role (€649 million over the year, i.e. more than 24% of the Group's activity). The dynamic created by our multi-sector and multi-customer positioning has contributed greatly to this success.

In France, turnover amounted to €1,119.8 million (€1,072 million excluding digital services) over the full year, still impacted by the deferred workload plans in aeronautics and automotive. A very strong performance was once again achieved in logistics transport and other industries. A sharp rise in activities related to increased household consumption (agri-food, distribution, waste collection and treatment, etc.) was observed during the last quarter, which also benefited from the positive effect of the increase in the minimum wage.

DCS, digital services group, now wholly owned by SYNERGIE, posted turnover of €68.3 million, up 9%, confirming the decision to make it one of the Group's strategic growth axes.

With a very sound financial structure and a strong cash position, SYNERGIE has the necessary means to pursue its development and to make new strategic investments, both in its core businesses and in the digitization of its activities and services.

SYNERGIE is aiming for a turnover of €3 billion in 2022.

ISSUED CAPITAL: 121 810 000 € - EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTIMENT B

ISIN FR0000032658 - TRADING SYMBOL: SDG - REUTERS: SDGI.PA - BLOOMBERG: SDG:FP

CONTACT : SYNERGIE Finance Department - Yvon Drouet - Tel. +33(0)1 44 14 90 20 - yvon.drouet@synergie.com

Disclaimer

Synergie SE published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 17:08:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
