Synergie SE is the French leader of temporary work and human resources management services for the industry, tertiary, transport and logistics, health, building and public works, agri-food, IT and communication sectors. Moreover, the group offers consulting and training services, etc. At the end of 2022, Synergie had a network of 800 agencies in the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.9%), Italy (25.2%), Belgium (9.8%), Spain and Portugal (8.4%), Europe (11.1%) and other (2.6%).

Sector Employment Services